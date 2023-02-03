Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Romantic' In America

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes you want to get your significant other out of the home for an intimate outing . Whether you're looking for that special someone, taking a honeymoon, or celebrating milestones in your marriage, there are plenty of destinations for love to bloom .

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the "most romantic" cities in the United States. Twenty-five destinations make up the list, and a popular city in Washington state ranked in the Top 10. Seattle came in the No. 8 spot with a score of 7.71 out of 10. These are the stats that back up its place on the list:



Annual searches for date ideas: 6,240 Couples activities per 100 sq. mi.: 85.71

Fine dining restaurants per 100 sq. mi.: 29.49

Romantic hotels per 100 sq. mi.: 8.76



Here are the Top 10 most romantic cities in the country:

New York City, New York Minneapolis, Minnesota (tied for No. 2) Miami, Florida (tied for No. 2) Portland, Oregon Las Vegas (Nevada) Milwaukee, Wisconsin Chicago, Illinois Seattle, Washington Honolulu, Hawaii (tied for No. 9) Boston, Massachusetts (tied for No. 9)



Here's how researchers determined their rankings:

"To compile a list of the most romantic cities in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed The Couple’s Vacation index by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site used TripAdvisor to look at each of the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and assess their availability of romantic hotels and fine-dining restaurants, as well as nearby activities that were “good for couples.” Travel Lens also used Google Keyword Planner to find the total number of searches of “date ideas” for each city. Information is current as of Nov. 10, 2022."

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St. 's website.