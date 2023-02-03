Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO