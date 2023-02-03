Read full article on original website
kscj.com
OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA. HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.
bleedingheartland.com
Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty
Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
Experts weigh in on what an unsanctioned Iowa caucus could mean
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the Democratic National Committee vote to officially strip the Iowa caucuses of their "first in the nation" status, Iowa Democrats say they are not giving up the fight, intending to follow state law and hold their caucus at the front of the election calendar.
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
Scoop: Iowa forfeits millions in federal emergency housing funds
Polk County is getting nearly $28 million more in federal pandemic emergency rent assistance forfeited by the state, federal documents show. Another almost $17 million of Iowa's money was redistributed in late January to other states. Why it matters: More than 20,000 Iowans are not caught up on rent, according...
Medical Malpractice Noneconomic Damages bill passes committee in Iowa House
(Des Moines) The Medical Malpractice Noneconomic Damages bill passed through the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Committee. Iowa House Representative Tom Moore, from Griswold, said this bill limits the total amount of noneconomic damages for a medical malpractice claim at $1 million when there has been a loss of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, or death.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
KCRG.com
Malpractice lawsuit filed as lawmakers debate caps on damages from medical lawsuits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christina Nash was planning to travel back to Johnson County. She said her Dad, Michael Dreckman, was recovering from quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery. Two days after the operation, he began sitting up and walking. “Dad, each day, he’s getting better,” Nash said “They really...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]
Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
cbs2iowa.com
EXCLUSIVE: Iowans capture moment China balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — An Iowan in South Carolina this weekend got a front row seat as the U.S. Military shot down the spy balloon from China that spent days floating over the United States. Reports indicate President Biden wanted to shoot it down, but the Pentagon urged him to wait until it was not a threat to Americans on land.
IA governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies.
Iowa game designers join Global Game Jam
DES MOINES, Iowa — Before you can start playing any game, you have to start with the rules. And aspiring game designers from around Iowa got together in downtown Des Moines over the weekend to make those rules for themselves, at the annual Global Game Jam. The Global Game...
iowapublicradio.org
The viability of using the Mississippi to solve a water shortage in the West
Iowa lawmakers are following suit with other Republican-controlled states as bills targeting LGBTQ subject matter and students in public schools make their way through the Statehouse. In this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin to discuss the debate...
Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor
(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ new health care bill may be advancing through the legislature, but not without facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and from both pro-life and abortion rights advocates. A subcommittee heard testimony, then passed the bill sending it...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
dmcityview.com
How Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds could become president
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View before the governor announced what became a successful re-election bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior...
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa’s Deer Harvest Tops 100,000 Once Again
(Area) Final numbers are in for Iowa’s Deer Harvest. In 2022 the Iowa Deer Harvest exceeded the goal of the DNR. “109,611 were the total harvest this year. It makes it another very successful deer season for Iowa.”. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says...
