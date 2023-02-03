Read full article on original website
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
Commentary: The Purple Promise, damaged
FedEx Corp. has coined many slogans in its 50-plus years of business. But the most enduring, and perhaps most meaningful, is what is known as the Purple Promise. It is only seven words: “I will make every FedEx experience outstanding.” It is more than just a slogan. It is a beacon that has guided employees and management as they built a remarkable enterprise through service quality, dedication and commitment. It also defined the familylike culture that has existed for decades and that has made the company an exemplary place to work.
Education-centered perks set companies up for recruiting, retention success
The logistics industry has been grappling with labor constraints in the form of a truck driver shortage for ages. As pandemic-fueled labor shortages — dubbed the Great Resignation — have rocked the job market as a whole, recruiting and retention concerns have widened to include employees of all ranks and stations.
Amazon flight pullback caps Sun Country Airlines’ cargo growth
Downtime for aircraft maintenance and Amazon’s more conservative approach to flight expansion amid reduced online shopping resulted in a marginal drop in cargo revenue last year for hybrid carrier Sun Country Airlines. The Amazon transport provider said cargo revenue increased a modest 4.6% to $24.4 million during the fourth...
Intermodal truckers secure win against ocean carriers
WASHINGTON — Intermodal truck drivers and their companies operating in four U.S. geographical regions may soon have more choices among providers of the chassis they use to haul ocean containers to and from ports and container yards. Erin Wirth, Federal Maritime Commission chief administrative law judge, issued an initial...
Warehousing, drayage and how to sell your trucking company to Red Bull – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is joined by ShipHero founder Aaron Rubin. Rubin, who owned a lifestyle e-commerce brand, founded ShipHero after getting sick of sucky warehouse software options. We’ll find out how he’s simplifying the complicated for over 5,000 e-commerce brands. Is the...
Lag effect: Why liner profits stay high much longer than spot rates
Spot container shipping rates in many trades have already collapsed back to pre-COVID levels. But container liner earnings are still nowhere near where they were pre-pandemic. Ocean carriers are still earning billions more per quarter than they used to. German carrier Hapag-Lloyd reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
DOE/EIA price falls as diesel market heads into Russian export restrictions
Falling along with recent declines in futures and wholesale prices, the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price fell Monday after two weeks of increases. The decline of 8.3 cents per gallon came after back-to-back increases of 8 cents and 1.8 cents, respectively. The latest price...
Japanese truck maker Hino gets 1st American president and chairman
The U.S. unit of Japanese manufacturer Hino Trucks has appointed its first American-born president and chairman. Glenn Ellis succeeds Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired after four years. Ellis also will be an officer of parent company Hino Motors Ltd. Hino manufactures, sells and services a U.S. lineup of Class 4-8 commercial...
Amazon, DHL reduce US cargo flights as parcel volumes soften
Amazon is reducing the number of aircraft and flights supplied by Air Transport Services Group to fly packages within its air network in response to weaker e-commerce demand and a shift in business to new partner Hawaiian Airlines. ATSG, which provides aircraft leasing and outsourced transportation services for cargo customers,...
Cummins posts record 2022 results as it integrates Meritor business
Cummins Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results and it set records in several financial metrics in 2022 as the engine maker integrated billions of dollars of acquisitions including taking over Meritor Inc. Revenue of $7.8 billion in the last three months of 2022 was 32.2% above Q4 of 2021. It topped...
Class 8 truck orders take a timeout in January
Class 8 truck orders fell year over year in January for the first time since August, but OEMs suggest another strong year ahead. “In this truck sector, there’s pent-up demand from the prior three years of industry under production, and customers need to replace aging fleets,” Paccar CEO Preston Feight said on the company’s Jan. 24 fourth-quarter earnings call.
