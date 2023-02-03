ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded

The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

CBA early opt-out deadline likely to be extended again

The NBA and its players union are expected to extend Wednesday’s early opt-out deadline for the collective bargaining agreement, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He also hears that the league appears willing to back away from its demand for an upper spending limit on payrolls. The players have been strongly opposed to that proposal, which would create a hard cap in place of the current luxury tax system.
Hoops Rumors

Lakers in search for Russell Westbrook trade before deadline

Now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas, the Lakers are left to search for other ways to upgrade their roster, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. There don’t appear to be any other All-Star level talents available for what L.A. has to offer, so Goon believes the options now involve role players such as Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley from the Jazz, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott from the Spurs or possibly Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee from the Hornets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Kyrie Irving blockbuster trims Mavericks' NBA title odds

Whether the Dallas Mavericks' bold move to acquire Kyrie Irving will pay off in a deep playoff run will be one of the more intriguing storylines down the stretch of the NBA season, but the blockbuster deal made an immediate impact on oddsmakers. The Mavericks are 28-26 and sitting in...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Christian Wood reportedly hopes to remain with Mavs

Mavericks big man Christian Wood, who has missed the team’s last eight games with a fractured left thumb, will return to action for Monday’s game in Utah, the team confirmed (via Twitter). The forward/center sustained the injury on Jan. 18 against Atlanta after getting swiped by Hawks forward John Collins.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Suns star Devin Booker expected to return Tuesday

Suns star Devin Booker is expected to return to action for Tuesday’s contest in Brooklyn, head coach Monty Williams told reporters, including Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the shooting guard could return as soon as Tuesday, and barring any...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks exploring more deals to upgrade roster

The Mavericks have reached an agreement to trade for disgruntled Nets star Kyrie Irving but they’re not through wheeling and dealing, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports. According to a source familiar with the front office’s thinking, the Mavericks are exploring more trade possibilities to upgrade the...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Suns executive Jason Rowley resigns as president/CEO

Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned from his position with the franchise, sources tell Baxter Holmes of ESPN. Rowley had been with the Suns since 2007 and has been the team’s president since 2012. He came under scrutiny following the publication of an ESPN report detailing team owner Robert Sarver‘s history of workplace misconduct in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Bulls' Andre Drummond hits stat benchmarks not seen since 1979

Bulls center Andre Drummond is averaging a career-low 12.8 minutes per game, but he’s making the most of his limited playing time. As K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago writes, when he racked up 15 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday against Charlotte, Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins in 1979 to reach those statistical benchmarks while playing no more than 15 minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

