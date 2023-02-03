Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Kyrie Irving trade could lead to Kevin Durant trade in offseason
The Kyrie Irving trade may lead to a flurry of deals before Thursday’s deadline, but John Hollinger of The Athletic expects most teams to hold onto their first-round picks in case three of the NBA’s biggest stars become available this summer. It’s barely been seven months since Kevin...
Are there more teams willing to enter the Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes?
Following Kyrie Irving‘s trade request on Friday, initial reporting identified the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns as the point guard’s top potential suitors. Could there be other teams willing to enter the fray and make a play for the Nets star?. Don’t count on the Clippers being one of...
Nets' Kyrie Irving sitting out first game since trade request
In the wake of Friday’s trade request, Kyrie Irving won’t be active for the Nets‘ game Saturday against the Wizards, tweets Nick Friedell of ESPN. Brooklyn has added Irving to its injury report, citing right calf soreness. In a pre-game session with reporters, coach Jacque Vaughn said...
CBA early opt-out deadline likely to be extended again
The NBA and its players union are expected to extend Wednesday’s early opt-out deadline for the collective bargaining agreement, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He also hears that the league appears willing to back away from its demand for an upper spending limit on payrolls. The players have been strongly opposed to that proposal, which would create a hard cap in place of the current luxury tax system.
Lakers in search for Russell Westbrook trade before deadline
Now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas, the Lakers are left to search for other ways to upgrade their roster, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. There don’t appear to be any other All-Star level talents available for what L.A. has to offer, so Goon believes the options now involve role players such as Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley from the Jazz, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott from the Spurs or possibly Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee from the Hornets.
Kyrie Irving blockbuster trims Mavericks' NBA title odds
Whether the Dallas Mavericks' bold move to acquire Kyrie Irving will pay off in a deep playoff run will be one of the more intriguing storylines down the stretch of the NBA season, but the blockbuster deal made an immediate impact on oddsmakers. The Mavericks are 28-26 and sitting in...
Christian Wood reportedly hopes to remain with Mavs
Mavericks big man Christian Wood, who has missed the team’s last eight games with a fractured left thumb, will return to action for Monday’s game in Utah, the team confirmed (via Twitter). The forward/center sustained the injury on Jan. 18 against Atlanta after getting swiped by Hawks forward John Collins.
Suns star Devin Booker expected to return Tuesday
Suns star Devin Booker is expected to return to action for Tuesday’s contest in Brooklyn, head coach Monty Williams told reporters, including Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the shooting guard could return as soon as Tuesday, and barring any...
Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced (via Twitter). It’s the second straight Player of the Week Award for both players. Lillard, who won for the Western Conference, led Portland to a 3-1...
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
Mavericks exploring more deals to upgrade roster
The Mavericks have reached an agreement to trade for disgruntled Nets star Kyrie Irving but they’re not through wheeling and dealing, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports. According to a source familiar with the front office’s thinking, the Mavericks are exploring more trade possibilities to upgrade the...
Suns executive Jason Rowley resigns as president/CEO
Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned from his position with the franchise, sources tell Baxter Holmes of ESPN. Rowley had been with the Suns since 2007 and has been the team’s president since 2012. He came under scrutiny following the publication of an ESPN report detailing team owner Robert Sarver‘s history of workplace misconduct in Phoenix.
Bulls' Andre Drummond hits stat benchmarks not seen since 1979
Bulls center Andre Drummond is averaging a career-low 12.8 minutes per game, but he’s making the most of his limited playing time. As K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago writes, when he racked up 15 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday against Charlotte, Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins in 1979 to reach those statistical benchmarks while playing no more than 15 minutes.
