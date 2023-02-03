Read full article on original website
Google will hold a Search and Maps AI event next week
Google has shared that it will host an online event on February 8 at 8:30 am ET, called "Live from Paris." In the 45-minute event, the company will talk about how it will use AI to reshape search and how people interact with information, as the company told Android Police. It will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Google’s Apprentice Bard chatbot could change Search forever
Google has invested heavily in AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Google Assistant for its Pixel range of phones. Those extensive R&D efforts touch all aspects of its business, like Search, Adsense, chatbots, and even just some fun demos. With Microsoft-backed ChatGPT's sudden rise to fame in the last few months, Google is now on edge, and the industry has been curious to see how it will respond. A new report based on insider information, staff memos, and samples of development work shows the company scrambling to create a ChatGPT equivalent integrated with Search.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: The best for most
The Galaxy series is synonymous with power, utility, and all-around usability. The Galaxy S23 is its most powerful device yet with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and it is especially enticing to lovers of smaller phones.
Google and Samsung team up for Android-based Extended Reality headsets
Samsung's February 2023 Unpacked event was dominated by the Galaxy S23 and, to a lesser extent, the Galaxy Book 3 series. These products are primarily iterative upgrades over their predecessor and don't bring any breakthrough new technology to the table. The company is working on a more exciting device, though: an "extended reality" headset. Samsung is usually the first to market with products in emerging categories, but it seems to have taken a different approach this time.
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Galaxy S21+: Is the upgrade worth it?
The sweet spot in Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for folks who want bleeding-edge performance with a larger screen and a solid camera system, but don't need all the bells and whistles of the pricier S23 Ultra.
Google Messages sweeps Assistant-branded features out of view
As Google's focus on artificial intelligence turns towards applying it for ambitious, big-picture objectives, the company has kind of fallen out of love with its Assistant nameplate for the little bits of help users get out of the Google brand. Google Assistant on the web has essentially come undone. Now, it looks like there's another place where Asistant has ceased to exist and that is Google Messages.
Pixel Buds fix for multi-device pairing problems is on the way
Earlier this week, Google sent out a firmware update to its Pixel Buds A-Series, and customers quickly noticed a bug: they could no longer connect to more than one device without initiating the Bluetooth pairing process all over again. The issue appeared to be widespread, affecting many users who installed the 3.519.0 update — but Google heard the complaints and is already in the process of sending out a fix.
Which Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra color should you buy?
If you're looking for the most powerful and feature-rich Android smartphones, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is an obvious pick — it's easily poised to be one of the best Android phones of 2023. However, Samsung offers a wide array of colors to choose from, and finding just the right one can be challenging. After all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is far enough ahead of the curve that it could serve you well for years to come, so you'll be seeing a lot of whatever color you choose today.
Latest Telegram update makes translating entire chats as simple as a tap
Many of the best messaging apps are increasingly conversations to happen across language barriers thanks to advanced tools such as Telegram's translation button. Up until now, though, that feature would only allow you to translate one message at a time, so making sense of an entire foreign-language chat was a bit of a chore. In its most recent v9.4 update, Telegram believes it has solved that problem with a new quick button for translating entire conversations.
Google unveils Bard AI as its response to ChatGPT for conversational search
Google has made artificial intelligence a core part of its identity — at I/O 2017 six years ago, CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company was transitioning to an AI-first approach, and groundbreaking technologies from DeepMind have since backed up that claim. But the competition has started to catch up, most notably with OpenAI's ChatGPT offering more conversational and thorough answers than a Knowledge Graph Card could ever hope to provide. Today, Google has taken its first major steps towards bringing Search into the new era of AI by opening up access to its conversational Bard chatbot.
Google Pixel Watch is back to its best price for Valentine's Day
The Google Pixel Watch is a gadget we've waited a long time to get, and now that it's finally here, we're still in love with it. At $300, this is the best price we've seen for this device at a retailer, so we're pretty excited to see it discounted again.
What's new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3
While we're all eagerly awaiting the Android 14 developer preview, which should hopefully launch soon, Google is still busy with its extended Android 13 beta program to prepare the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2), or the March Feature Drop. The latest release to come to us is the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, which is mostly concerned with fixing bugs, but it also has a few novelties hidden in the code. Here's all we learned about Beta 3.
5 ways Google can make its tracker better than the Apple AirTag
Tracker tags have been around for a while, but nothing could disrupt the market like the Apple AirTag. Even though it isn't a perfect product, what works in its favor is its ease of use if you own an iPhone. This seamless ecosystem integration left many wanting an AirTag alternative from Google that "just works" with Android.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 preps some smart changes for how you choose wallpapers
Is there any customization option more important to making a phone really feel "yours" than the choice of wallpaper? Whether on the lock screen or home screen, that's an image we'll probably see dozens to hundreds of times a day, and it helps set the mood for our interactions with our devices. Earlier today, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 became available for testers on Pixel phones, and as we hear more and more about the changes contained within, we're learning about a nice-looking overhaul coming to the wallpaper picker.
11 new Google Sheets functions are on the way to help you better splice your data
Google Sheets is mostly considered a weaker database tool than its main competitor Microsoft Excel, but Google is gently improving the features of its database software to ensure it's competitive with Excel. In recent months, we've even seen Microsoft Excel nab one of the best Google Sheets features for its own software. Now, in an upcoming update, Google Sheets will be gaining eleven new functions that you may find helpful.
Google certifies 15 Samsung devices for ARCore, but not the one you’d expect this week
It's easy to dismiss augmented reality as just another future-sounding buzzword, but you may unknowingly use Google's AR capabilities quite a lot, whether with Lens for features like image translation, or finding your way around with Google Maps. To ensure AR capabilities extend flawlessly to third-party apps, Google certifies phones and tablets that have demonstrated compatibility with its ARCore software development kit (SDK). Google's now updating that list for the first time in months, adding 15 Samsung Galaxy devices to the ARCore roster.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 has arrived for Google Pixel phones
Today might be unquestionably Samsung's, with the launch of the Galaxy S23 series still dominating our attention, but not even a big event like that is going to sideline Google and its efforts to bring Pixel users the very latest Android enhancements. For the past couple months now we've been following Google's progress with Android 13 QPR2 betas, ahead of March's anticipated feature drop, and today we get our very latest build with the release of QPR2 Beta 3.
How to delete a page in Google Docs
Google Docs offers many tools for improving your documents to letter perfection. As you type, your document splits into pages and saves automatically. But if you want to escape the boundaries of page breaks, you can switch to Google Docs' pageless setup. Mistakes are inevitable and may cost you a page or two. Sometimes, you want to remove content you no longer need.
How to set up and use Google Drive on your iPhone
Unlike iCloud, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box, Google Drive comes with a generous 15GB of storage space for new users. With its cross-platform availability, seamless integration with Google's productivity apps, and flawless sharing options, Google Drive remains the de facto choice for Android and iOS users. While it comes by default on the top budget Android phones, iPhone users need to download Google Drive from the App Store. Here's how to set up and use Google Drive on your iPhone.
