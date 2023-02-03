Read full article on original website
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
Pennsylvania providers don't have to see patients to write some STD drug prescriptions
A Pennsylvania law that went into effect Feb. 3 allows providers to write prescriptions in sexually transmitted disease cases for their patients' sex partners. In November, the state legislature passed the Expedited Partner Therapy Act, which authorizes physicians to pen prescriptions for or "personally furnish" antibiotics for sexually transmitted infections "without having examined the individual for whom the drug is intended." The legislation is intended to increase access to these antibiotics if a patient's sexual partner is unlikely to seek treatment.
Indiana lawmakers propose large fines for expensive hospital care
Indiana lawmakers are looking to impose a cap on the price of care provided by the state's hospitals. In a bill introduced by state Republicans in January, all nonprofit hospitals and health systems in Indiana would be required to report the average price of every healthcare service they provide to the state's insurance department, along with all patient service revenues from the year prior.
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
DOJ: Charges filed in multi-year healthcare fraud scheme throughout Wisconsin, UP
(WFRV) – A 56-year-old man from New Jersey operating 33 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan was charged with healthcare fraud. A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment on Wednesday, officially charging Kevin Breslin of Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC.
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
Florida's NCLEX pass rate falls to 64%, lowest in US
The number of Florida nursing students who passed the National Council Licensure Examination has fallen for the third consecutive year, a new report from the Florida Center for Nursing found. The state workforce center, based in Tampa, Fla., surveyed 301 nursing education programs in the state between Nov. 2 and...
Two Florida Doctors Convicted In Scheme To Defraud Medicare Out Of $31 Million
A federal jury convicted two Florida doctors today for their roles in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting over $31 million in claims for expensive durable medical equipment (DME) that Medicare beneficiaries did not need and that were procured through the payment of kickbacks.
22,000 HCA workers begin contract bargaining
Service Employees International Union have kicked off contract negotiations on behalf of 22,000 members at facilities operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. The union represents HCA workers at 30 hospitals in California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas and Florida, according to a Feb. 6 SEIU news release. HCA operates 182 hospitals and more than 2,300 care sites in 20 states and the United Kingdom.
Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan
All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
Inflation relief checks • Weed delivery drivers getting robbed • 7-year-old boy dies
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with the details behind the...
Denver Health sees $60M loss as contract labor dents performance
Denver Health, Colorado's safety-net hospital, reported a net operating loss of $60.7 million in 2022 as contract labor expenses and salaries continued to be a significant driver of costs. The news comes shortly after Colorado's governor and hospital advocates in the state differed on whether hospital systems were making excessive...
Democrats' proposed inflation checks would be $180
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to discuss a tax break she and other Democrats proposed last week. (Feb. 6, 2023) Democrats’ proposed inflation checks would be $180. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to...
Georgia lawmakers, advocacy groups push for repeal of certificate of need laws
After recently rolling back certificate of need laws for hospital construction, lawmakers and advocacy groups are pushing for Georgia to totally repeal the certificate of need process and allow health systems to build new medical centers without proving that the community needs them, The Augusta Chronicle reported Feb. 6. A...
Texas clinic receives $1M for EHR upgrade
Houston-based Legacy Community Health Clinic has received $1 million in federal funding to purchase a new EHR system, Houston Public Media reported Feb. 3. The funding will help the clinic upgrade its 10-year-old system to one that can provide patients with better access to their medical records, as well as allow them to schedule appointments and refill prescriptions online.
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
Minnesota health system hires CIO consultant
Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center has hired Mark Waind as CIO consultant, Aitkin Independent Age reported. For the last seven years, Mr. Waind was senior vice president and CIO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health Systems, according to the Feb. 3 story. Riverwood Healthcare has a 25-bed critical access hospital and several outpatient clinics.
