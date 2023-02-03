Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Amazon flight pullback caps Sun Country Airlines’ cargo growth
Downtime for aircraft maintenance and Amazon’s more conservative approach to flight expansion amid reduced online shopping resulted in a marginal drop in cargo revenue last year for hybrid carrier Sun Country Airlines. The Amazon transport provider said cargo revenue increased a modest 4.6% to $24.4 million during the fourth...
freightwaves.com
Amazon, DHL reduce US cargo flights as parcel volumes soften
Amazon is reducing the number of aircraft and flights supplied by Air Transport Services Group to fly packages within its air network in response to weaker e-commerce demand and a shift in business to new partner Hawaiian Airlines. ATSG, which provides aircraft leasing and outsourced transportation services for cargo customers,...
freightwaves.com
Airport investment firm taps former Southwest exec for cargo push
Burrell Aviation, a new venture offering cash-strapped secondary airports a unique model of private-sector financing and operational capabilities to spur development of cargo and other non-passenger infrastructure, has hired a former sales chief at Southwest Airlines Cargo to attract airfreight subtenants. It’s even considering starting an express regional airline to...
freightwaves.com
Intermodal truckers secure win against ocean carriers
WASHINGTON — Intermodal truck drivers and their companies operating in four U.S. geographical regions may soon have more choices among providers of the chassis they use to haul ocean containers to and from ports and container yards. Erin Wirth, Federal Maritime Commission chief administrative law judge, issued an initial...
freightwaves.com
Ex-Celadon trucking executives settle case with SEC
The Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to settle an accounting fraud case against two former Celadon Group Inc. executives accused of engaging in a scheme to hide millions in losses before the Indianapolis-based trucking company filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations in 2019. Former Celadon trucking executives Eric Meek...
freightwaves.com
DOE/EIA price falls as diesel market heads into Russian export restrictions
Falling along with recent declines in futures and wholesale prices, the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price fell Monday after two weeks of increases. The decline of 8.3 cents per gallon came after back-to-back increases of 8 cents and 1.8 cents, respectively. The latest price...
freightwaves.com
Lag effect: Why liner profits stay high much longer than spot rates
Spot container shipping rates in many trades have already collapsed back to pre-COVID levels. But container liner earnings are still nowhere near where they were pre-pandemic. Ocean carriers are still earning billions more per quarter than they used to. German carrier Hapag-Lloyd reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
freightwaves.com
Warehousing, drayage and how to sell your trucking company to Red Bull – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is joined by ShipHero founder Aaron Rubin. Rubin, who owned a lifestyle e-commerce brand, founded ShipHero after getting sick of sucky warehouse software options. We’ll find out how he’s simplifying the complicated for over 5,000 e-commerce brands. Is the...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Xcell Logistics sees big opportunities with cross-border trade
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of U.S.-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Xcell Logistics sees big opportunities with cross-border trade; BMW to invest around $800M in Mexico in EV push; sensor-maker announces new factory in Mexico; and Careismatic Brands moves into major distribution hub in Dallas.
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
