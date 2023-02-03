Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last...
Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide
The Beaumont Police Department identified 38-year-old Nicholas Norman of Beaumont as a suspect in an attempted homicide of a woman. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture. On Friday at 7:43 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to a home off of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting The post Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
IVERSIDE (CNS) – A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boyfriend sets woman on fire after dousing her in lighter fluid, California police say
A woman called a friend to say her boyfriend doused her in lighter fluid and set her on fire, California police reported. The friend called Beaumont police, who found the burned woman at 7:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at a home where she had been taken, police said in a news release.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
California man arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near high school, police say
Leon Arreguin, 36, was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday near Vallejo High School in California, authorities said.
foxla.com
2 women killed in 2 separate homicides in DTLA
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
3-year-old boy found after alleged abduction, non-custodial mother arrested, Riverside police say
A 3-year-old boy has been found and his non-custodial mother arrested after she allegedly abducted him, prompting a search, Riverside police said.
Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Felon allegedly hit basketball players, pointed gun at students
A convicted felon suspected of punching several female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening other students with a gun was behind bars Friday. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on...
Fontana Herald News
Clerk is shot at gas station in Rancho Cucamonga; victim is in stable condition
A clerk at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga was shot on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received reports of shots fired at the 76 gas station at Arrow Route and Hermosa Avenue. Upon arrival,...
KQED
Her Murder Conviction was Overturned. ICE Still Wants to Deport Her.
Sandra Castañeda was convicted for a murder she didn’t commit and was sentenced to 40 years to life. She thought she was going to spend the rest of her life in prison. In 2018, she got hopeful news: California dismissed her sentence and ordered her release. But instead of finding freedom, she was immediately detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being released from prison.
Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours
Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
fox10phoenix.com
K9 officer nabs California man with meth in northern Arizona, CCSO says
A big drug bust in Flagstaff was made possible thanks to one powerful nose. A K9 team with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office discovered the drugs during a traffic stop. They tell us that Dex and his handler found several bags of meth weighing about 24 pounds. Now a California resident is facing several drug charges.
IE family frustrated by court delays for man accused of killing Riverside mother at baby shower
"We want some peace of mind." An Inland Empire family has been waiting five years for the trial of the man accused of killing a 37-year-old mother.
3 killed in South Gate crash caused by fleeing driver
Three people were killed and another was hospitalized after a violent multi-vehicle crash in South Gate early Sunday morning involving a vehicle that was fleeing law enforcement after a catalytic converter theft. The collision occurred just after 2 a.m. on State Street at Tweedy Blvd., and involved a vehicle that was being pursued by police. […]
