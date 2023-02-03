Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Man who shot police chief in Bucks learns his sentence
YARDLEY, Pa. - A man has learned his fate after pleading no contest to shooting a police chief in Bucks County. Colin Petroziello, 25, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution for shooting Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
Man shot during Allentown brawl, cops say
A man was shot Sunday evening after a fight broke out between two groups along South Lumber Street in Allentown, city police said. Police said the incident involving all males happened in the 2100 block of South Lumber Street. A man with a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to police.
Was a shotgun blast prompted by an ax attack? Jury deliberates in Bethlehem Twp. murder case.
Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a 36-year-old Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor with a shotgun. According to Northampton County Deputy District Attorney James Augustine, Joshua Leone shot his neighbor, Kenneth Pickell, in the back at close range. Pickell was walking away from Leone, according to Pickell’s girlfriend.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mistrial declared in case of man accused of shooting, killing another man in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man who was accused in another man's shooting death in Easton. Jahrod Kearney, of Allentown, was on trial after being charged with homicide in the death of Ricky Hunter. The jury deadlocked Monday, according to the Northampton...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate shooting on Route 412 near Hellertown
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police blocked off part of a busy road in Bethlehem while they investigate a shooting. Bethlehem police say a shooting incident happened in the 1100 block of Hellertown Road, also known as Route 412, just outside of Hellertown in the area of Interstate 78. The southbound side...
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
NBC Philadelphia
Pickup Truck Driver Strikes, Kills Man in Hit-and-Run Outside Pa. McDonald's
Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, released images of a pickup truck they believe struck and killed a man outside of a McDonald's over the weekend. The deadly hit-and-run took place around 4:10 p.m. Sunday outside the fast-food joint at 7700 Bristol Pike in Levittown, Bristol Township police said in a Facebook post.
Benefit held for victim of brutal assault
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
Main Line Media News
Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges
NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Friedensburg Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a man from Friedensburg. Tyler Allen Styer, 30, with a last known address of 259 Frieden Manor, Friedensburg, is wanted on two active bench warrants. Styer is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Styer failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-07 for a preliminary hearing on November 2, 2020.
Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
buckscountyherald.com
Flemington councilman charged with selling cocaine, methamphetamine to undercover cop
A Flemington Borough Town Council member stands accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on several occasions over the last two months. Councilman Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington, faces charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to a Friday statement from Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
sanatogapost.com
Boyertown Man Cited for Unsafe Speed After Crash
EARL TOWNSHIP PA – A 38-year-old Boyertown man has been issued two citations after his 2008-model BMW sedan crashed into a tree while he was driving on Longview Road, south of Shenkel Road, in Earl Township, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023). The driver and sole occupant...
Norristown Sheriff’s Office Employee Pat Giambrone Retires Yet Again — It’s Her Third Try
Pat Giambrone “retired” from Norristown’s Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) twice before, but she kept being lured back. Oscar Gamble covered her third attempt Main Line Media News.
Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery
Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
