Phillipsburg, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Man who shot police chief in Bucks learns his sentence

YARDLEY, Pa. - A man has learned his fate after pleading no contest to shooting a police chief in Bucks County. Colin Petroziello, 25, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution for shooting Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man shot during Allentown brawl, cops say

A man was shot Sunday evening after a fight broke out between two groups along South Lumber Street in Allentown, city police said. Police said the incident involving all males happened in the 2100 block of South Lumber Street. A man with a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to police.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Was a shotgun blast prompted by an ax attack? Jury deliberates in Bethlehem Twp. murder case.

Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a 36-year-old Bethlehem Township man accused of killing his neighbor with a shotgun. According to Northampton County Deputy District Attorney James Augustine, Joshua Leone shot his neighbor, Kenneth Pickell, in the back at close range. Pickell was walking away from Leone, according to Pickell’s girlfriend.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate shooting on Route 412 near Hellertown

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police blocked off part of a busy road in Bethlehem while they investigate a shooting. Bethlehem police say a shooting incident happened in the 1100 block of Hellertown Road, also known as Route 412, just outside of Hellertown in the area of Interstate 78. The southbound side...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Benefit held for victim of brutal assault

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
SCRANTON, PA
Main Line Media News

Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges

NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Friedensburg Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a man from Friedensburg. Tyler Allen Styer, 30, with a last known address of 259 Frieden Manor, Friedensburg, is wanted on two active bench warrants. Styer is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Styer failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-07 for a preliminary hearing on November 2, 2020.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Flemington councilman charged with selling cocaine, methamphetamine to undercover cop

A Flemington Borough Town Council member stands accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on several occasions over the last two months. Councilman Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington, faces charges of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, according to a Friday statement from Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson.
FLEMINGTON, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Man Cited for Unsafe Speed After Crash

EARL TOWNSHIP PA – A 38-year-old Boyertown man has been issued two citations after his 2008-model BMW sedan crashed into a tree while he was driving on Longview Road, south of Shenkel Road, in Earl Township, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023). The driver and sole occupant...
BOYERTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery

Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

