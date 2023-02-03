Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Johns Hopkins names chief nursing information officer
April Saathoff, DNP, RN, has been named vice president and chief nursing information officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. Dr. Saathoff was previously vice president and chief information informatics officer of Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System. She has also worked in informatics for Baltimore-based Mercy Medical Center, Columbia, Md.-based MedStar...
beckershospitalreview.com
32 hospitals looking for CFOs
Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by some of the largest systems in the nation. CFOs are being sought by hospitals within HCA Healthcare, Tenet, Community Health Systems and Universal Health Services, as well as independent hospitals and those owned by smaller systems. Here are 32...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Care New England, based in Providence, R.I., seeks a revenue cycle informatics systems specialist. 2. Carle Health, based in Urbana, Ill.,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital-acquired sepsis cases jumped nearly 50% in California amid pandemic
In the first year of the pandemic, another problem quietly grew: hospital-acquired sepsis. Across California hospitals, the number of patients who developed sepsis while in the hospital increased by 46 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to a Feb. 5 report from the Los Angeles Times. Data from the California...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 ways leaders are addressing the nursing crisis
Nurses are in short supply across the nation, with more leaving the profession than joining. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis and solutions leaders are proposing. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis:. The number of Florida nursing students who passed the National...
beckershospitalreview.com
How COVID-19 affected cancer screening
Ohio State University and Indiana University researchers took a closer look at delays in cancer screenings brought on by COVID-19, revealing that as high as 36 percent of certain screenings were delayed. Researchers determined the disparities by recontacting participants from previous studies and were able to conduct a survey of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai debuts neuroinformatics program to analyze data on brain diseases
New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has debuted a neuroinformatics program to help care for people with brain diseases. The Neurometabolomics and Neuroinformatics Core will use analytics tools like mass spectrometry, spectrophotometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to determine how inherited metabolic diseases affect the nervous system and contribute to disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and addiction.
beckershospitalreview.com
President of Patient Care Heroes offers insight into healthcare's future
Dr. Kellie Lease Stecher details how she sees hospitals and health systems growing in 10 years. Becker's asked health system leaders: Question: What will hospitals and health systems look like in 10 years? What will be different and what will be the same?. The executive featured in this article is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital gets $135M for 6 projects
Loma Linda (Calif.) University Children’s Hospital has been awarded $135 million to fund six major projects. The grant is the largest-ever single distribution from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the hospital. The six projects being funded are:. 1. The construction...
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC, Senysdia complete AI cardiac health study
Cardiac remote monitoring company Sensydia completed its 225-person study of its artificial intelligence-powered cardiac performance system at Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Senysdia's cardiac performance system utilizes biosensors to provide clinicians with remote measurement of ejection fraction, cardiac output, pulmonary pressure and pulmonary capillary wedge pressure, according to a Feb. 6 Sensydia news release.
