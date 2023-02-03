Read full article on original website
Still no timeline for Mo. families awaiting 2022 food assistance
Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed to help cover last summer’s food costs. But more than five months since the...
Kan. joins states taking control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Mo. government
The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Department...
Gov. denies clemency; execution Tues. for killer of girlfriend, 3 kids
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state...
Three more indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl in northwest Missouri
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri, including a St. Joseph resident. The Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s office reports 22-year-old Kaden Bernard of St. Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Also indicted were 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez, a citizen of Mexico who lived in Bethany, and 26-year-old Joshua Stramel of Kansas City, Kansas.
Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Kan. 9-8-8 crisis lifeline sees dramatic increase in call volume
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that since its launch in July 2022, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has handled a nearly 27% increase in call volume compared to the six months before its launch, according to a statement from the governor's office. Based on national...
Missouri AG warns Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
Grain Belt Express project moves into new phase; Missouri gets more power
The Grain Belt Express project has proven contentious across northern Missouri where the transmission line is planned, but a new plan hopes to garner more support. Originally, the line from Ford County, Kansas would send 500 megawatts of power from alternative wind energy to Missouri. Director of Transmission and Business...
Kobach to request $1M budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to request Friday restoration of $650,000 cut from the office’s budget two years ago and approval of a $375,000 increase to hire attorneys to handle crimes related to unauthorized sports gambling. Kobach, a Republican sworn into office in January, said...
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
Kansas AG, legislators take aim at crush of robocalls
TOPEKA — Gullible Kansas consumers and the state’s elderly population repeatedly victimized by telephone scammers land on so-called sucker lists sold to unscrupulous marketers, charities and organizations willing to pay for leads on potential victims. “We have some consumers who just keep getting scammed,” said Fran Oleen, state...
Kan., other states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
Lawmakers: Lack of confidence in MoDOT could stall funding
The state Senate’s top leader delivered a stern warning Wednesday to the governor’s nominees for the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, saying lawmakers have “no confidence” in the transportation department’s leadership and that could stall plans for major highway investments. The warning came during the...
Kansas ballot drop boxes need to be more secure, lawmaker says
TOPEKA — Election officials debunked ideas of so-called ballot mules stuffing dozens of votes into drop boxes, reassuring lawmakers Tuesday that the boxes are already secure during a hearing fraught with election security concerns and misinformation. During a House Elections Committee hearing, House Bill 2057 was opposed by a...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history
TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
Pet adoptions up in 2022 in large part thanks to statewide program
Despite a large number of pets being taken in last year, the St. Joseph Animal Shelter also saw a large number of pets get adopted as well. Friends of the Animal Shelters Melanie Barnes says a large number of adoptions came thanks to the puppies for parole program. Barnes says...
🎥 Kan. Gov. on Chinese spy balloon: This provocation is alarming
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana and seen over Kansas on Friday has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by the region's elected officials.
