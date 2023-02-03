ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Joseph Post

Three more indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl in northwest Missouri

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri, including a St. Joseph resident. The Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s office reports 22-year-old Kaden Bernard of St. Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Also indicted were 31-year-old Raymundo Felix-Perez, a citizen of Mexico who lived in Bethany, and 26-year-old Joshua Stramel of Kansas City, Kansas.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence

TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri AG warns Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas AG, legislators take aim at crush of robocalls

TOPEKA — Gullible Kansas consumers and the state’s elderly population repeatedly victimized by telephone scammers land on so-called sucker lists sold to unscrupulous marketers, charities and organizations willing to pay for leads on potential victims. “We have some consumers who just keep getting scammed,” said Fran Oleen, state...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Lawmakers: Lack of confidence in MoDOT could stall funding

The state Senate’s top leader delivered a stern warning Wednesday to the governor’s nominees for the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, saying lawmakers have “no confidence” in the transportation department’s leadership and that could stall plans for major highway investments. The warning came during the...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas ballot drop boxes need to be more secure, lawmaker says

TOPEKA — Election officials debunked ideas of so-called ballot mules stuffing dozens of votes into drop boxes, reassuring lawmakers Tuesday that the boxes are already secure during a hearing fraught with election security concerns and misinformation. During a House Elections Committee hearing, House Bill 2057 was opposed by a...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
WASHINGTON STATE
St. Joseph Post

Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history

TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
