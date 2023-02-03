Read full article on original website
Session hits halfway point
CASPER — The Legislature wrapped up its fourth week in session on Friday, finishing up final budget amendments despite a power outage at the Wyoming Capitol. The end of the week marked the halfway point of the session. Friday was also the last day for bills to make it out of committee, meaning that many bills died because there simply wasn’t enough time to get to them.
STUDY: Medicaid Expansion Would Cripple Wyoming Healthcare
Medicaid expansion has failed to pass in the 2023 Wyoming legislative session. But supporters of expansion, who have always been very well organized, will continue to try, believing that expansion is good for the state of Wyoming. But The Foundation for Government Accountability has a few words of caution for...
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Spend $550 Million Over Original Budget; Earmarks $1 Billion Into Savings Too
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will spend another $550 million over what was originally budgeted spurred by a sprawling spending packed that includes more money for education and the state Department of Health. State lawmakers also earmarked another $950 million be put into savings. “In...
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
Tribal support for off-reservation hunting pact ‘evaporates’
Wyoming’s effort to sort out Native Americans’ off-reservation hunting rights in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case, Herrera v. Wyoming, has lost official tribal support. The legislative effort to strike an agreement, outlined in House Bill 83 – Tribal agreements to hunt and fish, had...
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
Wyoming Legislators Try And Fail – Again – To Defund UW Gender Studies Program
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming lawmakers tried and failed Friday to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program. The effort came as a proposed amendment to the state House of Representatives supplemental budget bill. Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, said the program runs...
Talk in the 10: Wyoming Medicaid Expansion HB80
Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales?
As many people move toward EVs, Wyoming politicians are introducing a new bill that would phase out EV sales. The post Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
Gun Owners vs Banks: “I Don’t Want Government To Know If I Bought A Twinkie, Let Alone A Gun”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would allow people to sue anyone or entity that releases information about their credit card gun purchases is necessary to uphold the Second Amendment rights of Wyoming residents, supporters say. But the measure as written could actually harm...
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
Wyo4news Insights – School Safety
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917
The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
