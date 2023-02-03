ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Session hits halfway point

CASPER — The Legislature wrapped up its fourth week in session on Friday, finishing up final budget amendments despite a power outage at the Wyoming Capitol. The end of the week marked the halfway point of the session. Friday was also the last day for bills to make it out of committee, meaning that many bills died because there simply wasn’t enough time to get to them.
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled "Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?

A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming

The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
Talk in the 10: Wyoming Medicaid Expansion HB80

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values

The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught

Wyoming's legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state's criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
RIVERTON, WY
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

Joy Harjo wrote in her poem "Perhaps the World Ends Here," that "The world begins at a kitchen table.". She's right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
Wyo4news Insights – School Safety

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit

Did you know that Wyoming's capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it's so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Wyoming State Flower Adopted February 1917

The practice of choosing a flower to represent each state started in 1893 during the Chicago World Exposition. During the event, the group World’s Congress of Representative Women at the exposition’s “Women’s Building”, brought up the idea of creating a National Garland composed of flowers representing each state.
