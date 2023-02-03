Read full article on original website
ADOT: Tuesday night closure of eastbound US 60 set near Higley Road
Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed tonight between Higley and Power roads in Mesa while crews do pavement maintenance work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). The Superstition Freeway eastbound will be closed overnight between Higley and Power roads from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 to...
ABC 15 News
Chandler woman has license suspended due to mistaken identity
Hannah Bringas has been living a bureaucratic nightmare since she opened her mailbox in early January. Inside was a letter from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division suspending her driver's license. “I thought it was a scam at first,” she said. But it wasn’t. The letter...
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
ABC 15 News
Driver arrested after deadly motorcycle crash near 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway
PHOENIX — Police documents show a man was arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash late Saturday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a motorcyclist, throwing the rider into the northbound lanes of traffic near the major cross streets of 19th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.
tourcounsel.com
Estrella Falls | Shopping mall in Goodyear, Arizona
Estrella Falls is a planned regional shopping mall and mixed-use complex in Goodyear, Arizona, about 20 miles west of downtown Phoenix. Two segments of the planned development, first proposed in 2005, have opened: a retail power centre called The Market at Estrella Falls, and a multiplex theater, Harkins Estrella Falls 16.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
AZFamily
2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox
WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a woman's body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Tuesday afternoon police identified the body as 71-year-old Palma Whatcott. According to police, Whatcott suffered from dementia and had recently moved to her...
AZFamily
Driver dead after hitting light pole in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after crashing into a light pole in Mesa on Friday evening. Police say a driver lost control near Main Street and Dobson Road and hit a light pole, causing it to fall on the light rail tracks. Other drivers swerved and were able to miss the collision. Investigators say they pulled over to help the injured man.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ
Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
East Valley Tribune
Adventure is over for go-kart park project
Randy Nelson said he was sitting outside on his patio one day just listening to the birds’ chirping. “That’s the biggest activity of the day,” he said last week, recalling that he thought, “And the time is coming soon, it’s not going to work.”. Since...
Popular food chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers held the grand opening event for its newest Arizona restaurant location in Mesa, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
ABC 15 News
One dead after shooting at apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road
MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting at a Mesa apartment complex Sunday night. Officers were called to the area of Mesa Drive and Brown Road around 9:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. An injured man was found on the northwest side of the apartment...
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
AZFamily
Video: Driver intentionally hits 2 people on sidewalk in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after Phoenix police say he intentionally ran over a man and woman on Monday morning, claiming the devil told him to kill several people. Officers responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a crash between a truck and pedestrians. Officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries, who were soon rushed to an area hospital. Court paperwork says the woman is in serious condition with a brain bleed, and the man has broken legs and ribs.
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vistancia commercial core sees activity in north Peoria
Much of the Vistancia commercial core still remains vacant, but has seen more permitting activity lately, signaling that construction could be near. Most importantly, the 123,000-square-foot Fry’s Marketplace, planned as the anchor of Vistancia’s commercial core, has seen some significant movement in the permitting process. Fry’s site plan...
azbigmedia.com
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend
Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
onscene.tv
2 Injured, 1 Critically In Severe Extrication Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 11:30 PM LOCATION: 10th Street and McDowell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of 10th Drive Street and McDowell Road around 11:30 PM Saturday night. Upon arrival, crews found 3 vehicles blocking the intersection. Crews approached and found 2 people trapped inside a Toyota sedan with heavy driver side impact damage. Additional resources were called to the scene to assist with extrication and triage as crews worked to free the trapped occupants. Once extricated, crews transported one occupant to a local trauma center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress. The condition of the second occupant is unknown. Phoenix Police have established a hard closure for McDowell Road as officers and detectives investigate the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
