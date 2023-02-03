Read full article on original website
Related
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says a major Fed rate increase could send the Dow down 1,000 points, and ending the hikes could boost the S&P 500 by over 10%
A 50-basis-point hike this week could send the Dow down 1,000 points, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel said. If the Fed ends its rate hikes and productivity improves, the S&P 500 could jump 10%, Siegel said. The veteran professor flagged signs of US economic weakness and sounded the recession alarm. Stocks could...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
3 Dow Stocks That Make for Screaming Buys in February
Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, there are three amazing deals hiding in plain sight.
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
marketscreener.com
Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Nasdaq Futures Indicate Subdued Start For Wall Street: Jerome Powell's Speech On Tuesday Key Highlight This Week
Stock futures indicate major Wall Street indices are expected to open lower this week that will see a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. The speech will be watched carefully by market participants as it comes after Friday’s jobs data release that has once again made the case for sustained rate hikes.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
Have $2,000? 2 Market-Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy
These two stocks are blue chips that outperformed in the bear market.
marketplace.org
January’s strong jobs report lifted bond yields. Why’s that?
The number of jobs the economy added in the first month of 2023 blew past most analysts’ wildest expectations: 517,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Surveys show economists were expecting less than half that, and the bond market did something almost instantly on the news — yields, or bond interest rates, rose.
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
Investors show 'no inflation fear' as they snap up bonds, equities and sell cash - BofA
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Investors showed "no inflation fear" in the run-up to this month's key central bank meetings, ploughing money into bonds and stocks in the week to Wednesday, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday.
Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears
Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Tokyo gained. Oil prices rose.Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month. That was good news for workers but dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might decide no more rate increases are needed to slow economic activity.The numbers “look set to inevitably burst the bubble on Fed pivot bets" because they “suggest a re-acceleration in wage pressures," said Tan Boon Heng of...
CNBC
The U.S. Fed's smaller rate hike brings dollar strength closer to its end
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
CNBC
Gold slips from nine-month peak as dollar regains lost ground
Gold prices slipped nearly 2% as the dollar rebounded and some investors locked in profits after bullion scaled a nine-month peak on dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Spot gold dipped 1.91% to $1,9153.09 per ounce, having hit its highest since April 2022 earlier in the session. U.S....
Billionaire 'bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will likely push back on the market's narrative that it will soon cut interest rates
The bond market is signaling it believes the Fed will start cutting rates in the face of a recession. Gundlach sees the Fed dashing those hopes.
NASDAQ
Australian Market Slightly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slightly higher on Tuesday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,500 level, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, as traders remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision later in the day. Energy and financial stocks are gaining.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds tumble as stellar US jobs report may force Fed rethink
LONDON Feb 3 (Reuters) - Global stocks and Treasury prices tumbled on Friday after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report indicated the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates elevated to control inflation. This placed another roadblock in the way of a weeks-long markets rally that stumbled in U.S....
Comments / 0