ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AP source: MLB forms economic group as regional TV in peril

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBXzi_0kbkQV6L00
1 of 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Concerned about a possible bankruptcy for the company that owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, the league has formed a new economic study committee that will gather next week at the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

The existence of the committee was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

The committee also will examine revenue disparity among MLB clubs.

Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and Detroit Tigers chairman Chris Ilitch are among the committee members, the person said.

Baseball executives have said in recent weeks that the sport needs to prepare in the event that rights-fee payments are not made by Diamond Sports Group, the subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group that operates networks under the name Bally Sports. Cable networks have lost subscribers and revenue in recent years due to cord-cutting.

Diamond owns rights to the broadcasts for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.

MLB

Billy Chambers, who had been Sinclair’s chief financial offer, started work this week with MLB in a new position as executive vice president for local media.

The Walt Disney Company acquired the regional sports networks in its purchase of 21st Century Fox in March 2019.

In August, Sinclair said it had bought 21 regional sports networks and Fox College Sports from Disney in a deal that valued those assets for $10.6 billion.

At the time, Disney sold the equity it acquired from Fox in the Yankees’ YES Network to a newly formed investor group that includes Yankee Global Enterprises and Sinclair, a group that held the 80% of YES not previously held by the Yankees, for a total enterprise value of $3.47 billion.

Sinclair also holds rights to many NBA and NHL teams and has a joint venture interest in Marquee Sports Network, which broadcasts the Chicago Cubs.

This offseason, salaries have risen following last year’s agreement on a five-year labor contract with the players’ association. And payrolls rose 12.6% to a $4.56 billion last year, breaking the previous record set in 2017, and are set to go even higher this year. The New York Mets, entering their third season under owner Steve Cohen, currently project a payroll of about $370 million — which would smash the previous high of $291 million by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB’s newest study committee follows a pair in the past quarter-century. One was a joint management-union committee that began after the 1990 lockout and recommended in 1992 to eliminate salary arbitration and make players be eligible for free agency after three years instead of six while rejecting management’s suggestion of a salary cap.

The other was a committee that met in 1999 and 2000, recommending higher luxury tax rates, sharing 40-50% of local revenues after ballpark expenses and unequal distribution of new national broadcasting, licensing and internet revenue to assist low-revenue clubs that met a payroll minimum.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Larry Brown Sports

Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees

The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360 million contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL MVP always wanted to... The post Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies

The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
Hoops Rumors

Colin Cowherd offers interesting theory for Tony Romo regression

Fox Sports personality and radio host Colin Cowherd believes he knows why Tony Romo has allegedly regressed as CBS' lead NFL analyst. "I’ve used this for years when I would interview people and I was going to hire them," Cowherd explained during the latest edition of his podcast, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "If I had lunch or coffee with them, I always asked them if they loved golf. 'Oh, I love golf. Do you love golf?' And if they said yes, I wouldn’t hire them. Because I always had this theory that as guys age, many of them get addicted to golf."
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Larry Brown Sports

Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bvmsports.com

Yankees History: The stupidest games of the 1923 season

Filed under: Yankees History Yankees History: The stupidest games of the 1923 season The 1923 Yankees went down in history, but let’s take them down a peg. By Matt Ferenchick@MattF15 Feb 5, 2023, 2:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Yankees History: The…
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
nexttv.com

Major League Baseball Reportedly Mulls Taking Back Bally Sports TV Rights

Taking back Bally Sports’ local TV rights to teams’ games is one of the options being explored by Major League Baseball, according to a published report. Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair Broadcast Group division that runs the Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks, is considering filing for bankruptcy as a payment on its debt approaches.
MLB

The best baseball players born on Feb. 5

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 5:. This may be a subjective ranking, but Aaron is far and away the most accomplished player on this list. In addition to holding the all-time MLB records for RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856), Aaron accumulated over twice as much bWAR (143.1) in his career as any other player who shares his birthday. The Baseball Reference page for Aaron belongs in the Louvre -- 755 home runs, a 25-time All-Star, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection and MVP votes in 19 of his 23 seasons are just some of the awe-inspiring highlights.
The Associated Press

Orioles CEO, brother agree to dismiss legal dispute

Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos and his brother Lou have agreed to end their fight over a lawsuit in which Lou accused John of seizing control of the team in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. Lou Angelos sued John last year, claiming John took control of the Orioles at his expense. Georgia Angelos, their mother, also was named as a defendant. In a Friday court filing in the case, John, Lou, Georgia and Peter Angelos called on “all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses, asserted therein be dismissed with prejudice in their entirety.” “The Parties also withdraw and terminate all pending motions submitted in these actions,” the filing said.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy