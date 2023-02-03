ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New recreation center opens in northeast Cherokee

By Ethan Johnson, By Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.com
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
Former Cherokee County Commission Chair Buzz Ahrens, his family, Cherokee County officials, chamber members and recreation and parks department officials officially opened the new recreation center Friday. Ethan Johnson

CANTON — Cherokee County leaders, parks officials, Cherokee Chamber members and county residents gathered at Cherokee Veterans Park Friday morning for the opening of the county’s new recreation center.

The L.B. “Buzz” Ahrens Recreation Center, nicknamed “The Buzz,” is the latest project from Cherokee Recreation and Parks Agency. The center, located at 7345 Cumming Highway in the Macedonia area of northeast Cherokee, is the second indoor recreation center for CRPA, in addition to its facility on Main Street near Woodstock.

The center is over 30,000 square feet and has full-size and youth-size basketball courts and rock-climbing wall. The center also has an aerobics and dance studio, an open fitness area and two classrooms. There is additional office space for CRPA staff and a meeting hall area with an attached kitchen to allow for catered events.

The namesake of the new $10.5 million recreation center, former Cherokee County Commission Chair Buzz Ahrens, was honored with a proclamation at the ribbon cutting ceremony. He spoke about the importance of the center.

“I can’t tell you how honored, humbled and proud I am to have served as your chairman for 12 years,” Ahrens said. “Here we are today, and from this 150-acre farm property, it is now a destination. There’s a veterans monument, walking and jogging trails, lacrosse and football fields, a skatepark, tennis and pickleball courts and a playground that’s always in use. An indoor rec center was always in the scope, and thanks to the vision of Steve West and the board of commissioners, it was determined that this was needed in the northeast quadrant of Cherokee. I give a special thanks to all of those involved in this project. God bless you and your families. Our county leadership will continue to raise the bar. Thank you.”

Cherokee County Commission Chair Harry Johnston gave Ahrens the proclamation and commended both the work on the center and Ahren’s role in helping create Cherokee Veterans Park and the new recreation center.

“How fitting that we name this beautiful facility after Buzz — I clearly remember the day that Buzz led the board of commissioners to the decision that ultimately helped create this facility and many other recreational facilities in the county,” Johnston said. “It was during a retreat, and we were talking about parks and facilities. We all recognized that we were behind and needed to catch up. We needed to reorganize the parks department as an actual department of the county, and we needed more money. Buzz said we could do a bond issue. We ultimately figured it out.”

Per the proclamation, Ahrens was a key voice in determining that more parks and recreation space was needed in Cherokee County in the mid-2000s. Once voters approved $90 million in parks bonds in 2008, the land that became Cherokee Veterans Park was one of the first parcels purchased to be turned into park space. Although all of the park bond money had been designated for other projects before the rec center could be established, the project moved forward, funded by money collected through the county’s one percent sales tax for capital projects.

Commissioner Steve West thanked Ahren for his role in expanding parks and recreation opportunities in the county.

“This has been a long time coming,” West said. “This is a wonderful facility. We embarked on this project eight years ago, first to make this park happen and then we started a conversation on how we can make this recreation center happen. Current residents and future generations will be reminded of your many contributions to Cherokee County when they go in the building or just drive past. No one deserves this honor more than you. Thank you for all you’ve done for Cherokee County and all you continue to do.”

Cherokee Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley said potential future plans for Cherokee Veterans Park include a baseball and softball complex, BMX pump park, more tennis and pickleball courts, expanding the playground and an amphitheater.

“All of those are future projects at the moment — unfunded, but we are working on those plans,” Worley said.

For more information on the center, visit www.playcherokee.org .

Cherokee Tribune

