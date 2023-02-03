ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$7.3 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered in New York State in 2022

By Clare Normoyle
 3 days ago

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In 2022, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles ( DMV ) recovered 231 stolen vehicles amassing a value of over $7.3 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office.

“Since the day I took office, the safety of New Yorkers has been my number one priority,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is committed to tracking down and recovering stolen vehicles and bringing justice to the innocent New Yorkers who are victimized by these crimes.”

Drivers Beware: Uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars in Syracuse

This also includes 81 stolen vehicle parts, worth $67,223.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Our investigators work hard to protect New Yorkers—not only their property but also their identities. Recovering stolen vehicles and parts is just part of the critical work they do day in and day out. In addition to being vigilant once you own a vehicle, we always advise consumers to be wise when purchasing a salvage vehicle or one that may have been stolen or subjected to flooding.”

In 2021, the DMV recovered 194 vehicles and 77 parts, adding up to a smaller $5.2 million.

Breakdown of the vehicles recovered in 2022 and their value:

BRAND NUMBER OF VEHICLES VALUE
Acura 8 $185,125
Alfa Romeo 1 $25,000
Audi 3 $105,238
Big Tex trailer 1 $13,000
BMW 8 $417,095
Buick 1 $26,975
Cadillac 4 $116,245
Can-Am ATV 1 $4,120
Chevrolet 5 $149,470
Chrysler 2 $21,500
Dodge 15 $631,897
Ford 8 $110,400
GMC 6 $231,800
Hino 1 $35,600
Honda 76 $2,009,264
Hyundai 5 $71,520
Infiniti 6 $220,025
Jaguar 1 $61,200
Jeep 23 $1,034,058
Kawasaki 2 $10,340
Kia 2 $55,500
KTM 1 $9,250
Land Rover 3 $139,038
Lexus 1 $20,000
Lincoln 2 $19,600
Mercedes Benz 4 $192,825
Nissan 10 $151,041
Polaris 1 $4,060
Pontiac 1 $4,000
Porsche 2 $113,000
Ram 8 $695,800
RPS 1 $1,300
Toyota 15 $413,250
Yamaha 2 $10,500
Utility Trailer 1 $250
TOTAL 231 $7,309,286
According to Hochul’s Office.

Hochul’s office says that there has been a national increase in stolen vehicles, and has a few tips to help keep themselves and their cars safe.

  • Drivers should remember to lock their vehicles when they park and take the key or key fob with them
  • For additional security, vehicle owners can use visible or audible devices such as:
    • alarms
    • brake or wheel locks
    • or install a vehicle immobilizer like fuse cut-offs or ignition and fuel disablers

If your vehicle has been stolen you should report it to the police and your auto insurance company as soon as you can. The police will enter your information into national and state auto theft computer records, and the theft will be noted on your car’s title record. This will help alleviate someone from selling your vehicle or applying for a title.

The DMV offers additional guidance on stolen and recovered vehicles on its website, and the agency also provides a link that lets customers determine if a car was flooded or stolen . You can type in the Vehicle Identification Number, then a customer can learn if a vehicle has flood damage.

“Consumers should also be careful when purchasing a vehicle where the deal seems too good to be true. They should be wary if the seller is insisting on cash only and should check to be sure the vehicle description on the title matches the vehicle they are receiving. For example, the plates and inspection stickers should match the jurisdiction listed on the title,” said Hochul’s Office.

Auto theft recovery is one of the many tasks that the DMV’s Division of Field Investigations manages. Last year, they made 1,126 arrests in relation to fraud, identity theft and using a false identity to purchase alcohol.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

