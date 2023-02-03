8 Washington Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Washington State consistently ranks among the best for life expectancy and low unemployment , and is known for being both politically and socially liberal. The Evergreen State saw an influx of residents during the beginning of the pandemic, but by 2022, there were more people leaving the state than coming in, moveBuddha reported.

Unfortunately, that didn't translate into a drop in home prices -- in fact, the opposite seems to have occurred. In several cities across Washington, home prices increased by 50% or more from 2020 to 2022.

Here's a look at the eight Washington cities where home prices are skyrocketing.

1. Pasco, Washington

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 30%

30% Average home value in 2020: $292,823

$292,823 Average home value in 2022: $412,026

$412,026 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 57%

2. Longview, Washington

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 3%

3% Average home value in 2020: $288,435

$288,435 Average home value in 2022: $391,910

$391,910 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 55%

3. Yakima, Washington

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 6%

6% Average home value in 2020: $263,992

$263,992 Average home value in 2022: $347,228

$347,228 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 54%

4. Spokane, Washington

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 10%

10% Average home value in 2020: $283,085

$283,085 Average home value in 2022: $401,201

$401,201 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 53%

5. Shelton, Washington

6. Kennewick, Washington

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 14%

14% Average home value in 2020: $316,190

$316,190 Average home value in 2022: $418,993

$418,993 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%

7. Pullman, Washington

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 10%

10% Average home value in 2020: $348,034

$348,034 Average home value in 2022: $482,024

$482,024 Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 50%

8. Port Angeles, Washington

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Washington Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing