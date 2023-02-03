Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?
Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Connecticut Is Worth A Trip To The Country
When thinking of out-of-town restaurants to visit, people often focus their attention on larger cities. After all, these are the places you hear about most often or see mentioned in reviews, plus there are a variety of nearby attractions to check out and make a whole day (or weekend) trip of it. But any true restaurant aficionado knows there are just as many, if not more, rural restaurants in Connecticut that deserve a visit. Dining out at one of these country eateries usually means tasty home-cooked food, friendly service, and often a shorter wait time than you’d have at a popular establishment in a big city. If you’re hankering for some good food and don’t mind a drive out to the country, Countryside Pizza and Restaurant in Harwinton is just the spot for you.
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Just Devastating': Dozens of Animals Lost in Prospect Barn Fire
There was a devastating loss in Prospect after dozens of animals died in a barn fire. They had provided comfort to so many including as part of an animal therapy program for kids. “I’m in shock. I don’t think it really hit me,” said Kelly Cronin, Kelly’s Kids executive director....
Community raises money for Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at Duffy’s Tavern
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut community had a great time at Duffy’s Tavern in West Waven on Friday night! Customers could grab a Guinness and also help raise money for the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade! Committee members helped the staff with bussing on Friday night and all tips will go […]
News 12
Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit
A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
WTNH.com
February is Pet Dental Health Month: How Are You Taking Care of Your Pet’s Pearly Whites?
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you didn’t already know, February is Pet Dental Health Month. Pet parents should know that our furry friends need to take care of those pearly whites, too! CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Veterinarian Dr. Danielle Bernal from WHIMZEES® by Wellness® to learn some basics about Pet Dental Health.
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Iconic Vernon Deli To Close For Renovations: Here's When It Will Reopen
A beloved Vernon deli frequented by sandwich lovers from across the area is set to close so that renovation work can be completed. Rein's Deli, located at 435 Hartford Turnpike (Route 30), announced that it will close starting on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. for the renovations, according to a soc…
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
hamlethub.com
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
Randy Cox was paralyzed in a New Haven police van. Here’s a timeline of the aftermath.
Randy Cox became paralyzed after he was hurled around a New Haven police van with no seatbelts. Here's a timeline of the events that followed.
Heart to heart, the warning signs of cardiovascular disease
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. Knowing the warning signs and symptoms and making healthy lifestyle changes can be key for women to own their heart health. Dr. Heather Swales, the director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Lisa […]
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Study shows loneliness can increase risk of heart failure
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s edition of Health Headlines: a new study has shown that loneliness can increase the risk of heart failure, the COVID-19 pandemic cost students about a third of a year’s worth of schooling, and cancer rates are rising in younger people.
Stamford officials push for free CT Transit bus fares for entire state
The Stamford Board of Representatives is expected to take up the matter at a meeting Monday night.
NBC Connecticut
Men Were Illegally Selling Marijuana from Van in Naugatuck: Police
Police have arrested two men who are accused of running an illegal mobile marijuana dispensary in Naugatuck. Police said they started to receive complaints last Thursday about a van covered with advertising for a “mobile dispensary” and decals of marijuana leaves near Walmart on New Haven Road and reports that the driver was openly advertising and selling marijuana.
Eyewitness News
CT oil companies make extra home deliveries as temperatures drop
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures expected to fall to near or below zero, oil companies around the state have been busy making home deliveries. Tim Gaffey is a Rocky Hill resident and he’s pleased with how this winter has played out so far. “For me, its been a...
WTNH.com
LynFit Nutrition: Why You’re Not Losing Weight
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re struggling to lose weight but not sure why, you are not alone. Luckily, CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with someone who knows a thing or two about healthy weight loss and is here to help. She is Metabolic Nutrition and Fitness Expert, Lisa Lynn, who specializes in solutions for people who struggle with their weight.
