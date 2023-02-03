ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

WKYC

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than 2 pounds of crystal meth during Summit County traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are facing several criminal charges after allegedly being caught with a significant amount of methamphetamine in Summit County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers pulled over a Mazda CX-5 Monday afternoon for lane violations on the Ohio Turnpike. While speaking with the driver and passenger, authorities claimed to have smelled burning marijuana, leading to a search of the SUV.
cleveland19.com

Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash

CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
CLEVELAND, OH
wakr.net

A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
CLEVELAND, OH
YAHOO!

Akron woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in boyfriend's shooting death

An Akron woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in the shooting death of her boyfriend last January. Princess Fitzgerald had been scheduled to go on trial for murder Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Fitzgerald, 35, instead accepted a plea deal that allowed her to avoid a potential...
AKRON, OH

