Detroit, MI

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons snag Elite PG in 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The hope was that after landing Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons would take a step forward during the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham suffered a season-ending injury, and the Pistons (14-39) are currently tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. The dream scenario is that Detroit wins the Draft Lottery so they can select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick, but in the latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft put out by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Pistons did not get that lucky.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft

If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft

After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Flores hired for new coaching position

Brian Flores has himself a new job. Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position. Flores had been a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job as well as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job, but he ended up in Minnesota. Interestingly, this will be the 41-year-old’s first time officially serving as a defensive... The post Brian Flores hired for new coaching position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick

We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
DETROIT, MI
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
FanSided

LeBron James reveals reaction to Lakers not trading for Kyrie Irving

LeBron James revealed his feeling to ESPN’s Michael Wilbon after the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to trade for Kyrie Irving this weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings, but are two games out of a play-in spot and three games out of a playoff spot as of Sunday. With the trade deadline taking place on Thursday, Feb. 9, the NBA world wondered if they would make a big move. As it turns out, they were reportedly in the running for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade this past Friday. Two days later it was reported that Irving would be heading to the Western Conference, but to be as the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious Altercation

The National Basketball Association tends to be a very physical sport, but one superstar took it too far in a recent game. During a game on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks egregiously whacked fellow NBA superstar and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

