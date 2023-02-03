Medical examiner: Fletcher man's 2022 death in police custody classified as 'homicide'

Read full article on original website
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
FOX Carolina
GA man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in NC, district attorney says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking meth in Western North Carolina, according to district attorney Dena J. King. Documents filed with court said 34-year-old Brandon Todd O’Dell of Hiawassee, Ga conspired with other...
WLOS.com
Video footage shows moments suspect threatened motorists with fake gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has obtained new footage from the moments an Asheville man is accused of threatening and pointing a gun at multiple people in a business parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Asheville Police Department said Wednesday that multiple calls were made to 911 around...
Suspect who died in officer involved shooting identified
A suspect has been shot and killed after a standoff ended with an officer involved shooting. Spartanburg County Warrant Officers responded just after 3 PM Thursday to a home on South Carolina Avenue to apprehend a wanted suspect.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
WLOS.com
Sheriff honors student who provided lifesaving first aid in fatal crash involving 3 teens
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Sheriff's Office honored a local high school student last week with a Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions on Dec. 8, 2022, when he witnessed a fatal car crash in Henderson County that involved three teenagers and immediately stopped to help. Dominic...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect says the first-degree murder charges against him were not surprising to her. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. Bolden’s ex, Brittney Bowers, says he has a history of violence towards women.
11-year-old boy charged with assaulting 11-year-old girl in South Carolina
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
11 year old boy charged with assault
An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash claims life of Westminster man, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A deadly crash has claimed the life of a man from Westminster, according to Oconee County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened Friday night a little after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road in Westminster. The...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in SC
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
WLOS.com
Wanted: Duo makes off with stolen guns from shooting range/gun shop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We’ve been in business 35 years. We’ve never had anybody run out of the store with a gun before,” On Target Shooting Range and Gun Shop owner, Niko Stucker. Authorities in Asheville are asking for help after a brazen robbery at...
FOX Carolina
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
