ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss

Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
People

MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On

Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
New York Post

Entire plane bursts into song as ‘drunk Karen’ booted off flight: video

Passengers broke out in song as a woman was removed from a Jetstar plane after causing a ruckus before takeoff from Gold Coast Airport, Australia. On Sunday, the 42-year-old woman from Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia had refused to voluntarily leave the plane, which was bound for Melbourne, and Jetstar staff called in the Australian Federal Police. She had allegedly been behaving in a disorderly and disruptive manner, and had refused to follow directions from staff. Video shared to social media captured the moment police forcibly removed the woman from the flight, with one officer shown physically pulling her up from her...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy