NBA Odds: Kings vs. Rockets prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/6/2023
The Sacramento Kings (29-23) visit the Houston Rockets (13-40) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch. Sacramento has lost two straight games but remains in third place in the Western Conference....
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
LeBron James’ net worth
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
Cody Rhodes makes a wild claim about The Rock and WrestleMania 39
Though WrestleMania 39 is still almost two months away, that hasn’t stopped Cody Rhodes from going on a bit of a media tour to help promote his main event spot with Roman Reigns, and after six months on the shelf, “The American Nightmare” has a lot to say. Want WWE to bring back the Winged […] The post Cody Rhodes makes a wild claim about The Rock and WrestleMania 39 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There’s still hope for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing. After the Royal Rumble, we have a good idea of what’s to come over the next few months. We know Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undispusted Universal Championship at WrestleMania. As of right now, the match will be for both titles, not just the WWE or Universal Championship. There have been talks of WWE splitting up the belts around WrestleMania, but no seeds have been planted yet.
Swerve Strickland wants to weaponize this AEW star’s pain
Swerve Strickland doesn’t like AEW’s Dustin Rhodes one bit. He doesn’t like how he got into the industry, he doesn’t like that he’s been handed opportunities because of his last name, and he doesn’t like that his brother, Cody, is having success in WWE either, as he too is a second-generation star who started his career on third base.
Adam Cole names his biggest goal ahead of babyface AEW return
Adam Cole is a babyface in AEW. That statement felt impossible for more reasons than one not three years ago, and yet, here we are, with the former NXT World Champion cutting babyface promos in the middle of the ring after half a year away about who he wants to prove the fans right who […] The post Adam Cole names his biggest goal ahead of babyface AEW return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul reacts to name being in Suns-Kyrie Irving trade rumors
Chris Paul’s name appeared in Phoenix Suns-Kyrie Irving trade rumors. Irving was ultimately dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, a deal that has yet to become official as of this story’s publication, but Paul was mentioned as a potential trade piece had the Suns acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. CP3 shared a brutally honest reaction on […] The post Chris Paul reacts to name being in Suns-Kyrie Irving trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Blazers would regret
The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.
RUMOR: The harsh reality behind botched Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant reunion with Nets, revealed
It’s not at all surprising that more than a few Los Angeles Lakers fans believed that Kyrie Irving was on his way to Hollywood prior to the trade deadline. Some also thought that Russell Westbrook would be the sacrificial lamb in a potential blockbuster deal, which would have reunited Russ with former Oklahoma City Thunder […] The post RUMOR: The harsh reality behind botched Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant reunion with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Judon drops truth bomb on Mac Jones’ future with Patriots
While Matthew Judon is living it up at the Pro Bowl for the second straight season representing the New England Patriots, he wasn’t joined by Mac Jones this season. After a strong rookie campaign, Jones struggled mightily in 2022, and will now face an offseason of many questions after an unsuccessful sophomore campaign in the NFL.
RUMOR: Mike Conley’s trade deadline desires as buzz increases
The Utah Jazz have cooled off after a hot start to the 2022-23 season, and with that in mind, they are likely going to be sellers at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline. One player who has become a top trade candidate on the Jazz is veteran guard Mike Conley, who is still producing at a […] The post RUMOR: Mike Conley’s trade deadline desires as buzz increases appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers news: LA’s optimistic takeaway despite falling short in Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have once again come out as losers in the recently concluded Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes. Ultimately, the Dallas Mavericks prevailed after they successfully pried away the All-Star point guard from the Brooklyn Nets. Be that as it may, it’s not all bad for LeBron James and Co.
Matt Ryan still unsure of future with Colts
Matt Ryan has been among the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL since being drafted with the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. But following the conclusion of his 15th NFL season and his first with the Colts, he is unsure what the future holds. The 2022 campaign...
RUMOR: Heat pull 180 on Kyle Lowry trade possibility
It’s no secret that Kyle Lowry’s time with the Miami Heat has been disappointing compared to his efficient days with the Toronto Raptors. And while the organization was previously not interested in dealing with the PG, it appears their stance has changed. Per Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, the Heat will trade Lowry if the right offer comes in that can improve the roster.
Bulls listening to Alex Caruso trade offers, but there’s a catch
The Chicago Bulls aren’t quite out of contention yet, therefore it’s likely they keep the core together past the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday. One player in particular who is garnering a lot of interest is guard Alex Caruso, who is one of the best backcourt defenders around. And while the front office is listening to trade offers for the former Laker, they’re unwilling to move him unless a gargantuan offer comes in.
RUMOR: The Kevin Durant reason Warriors could hold onto young players past trade deadline
Kyrie Irving’s trade request has led to speculation that NBA teams might prepare to go after Kevin Durant next. The Golden State Warriors were viewed as possible suitors for the Brooklyn Nets star when he asked for a trade in the summer, and those rumors could resurface in the upcoming offseason.
