The Road to WrestleMania is in full swing. After the Royal Rumble, we have a good idea of what’s to come over the next few months. We know Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undispusted Universal Championship at WrestleMania. As of right now, the match will be for both titles, not just the WWE or Universal Championship. There have been talks of WWE splitting up the belts around WrestleMania, but no seeds have been planted yet.

5 HOURS AGO