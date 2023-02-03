TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Road projects ear marked for construction in 2023 include some small and some big. Braxton Copley is Public Works Director for the City of Topeka. “A major project that we have is in design and we hope to get out to bid very shortly is 17th street which is funded out of the countywide half-cent sales tax,” said Copley. “That will be from I-470 all the way to MacVicar that will be phased over 3 years.”

