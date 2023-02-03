Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
WIBW
Topeka animal shelter fighting overpopulation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local animal shelter is reducing prices on sterilization procedures amidst overpopulation issues. Pitbull’s and Pitbull appearing dog mixes are taking over shelter space at Helping Hands Humane Society. The animal shelter is working hard this February to combat the issue with reduced spaying and neutering for the public.
WIBW
Restaurants coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is upgrading its services to bring new offerings to Topekans as 2023 begins. The events center announced on January 13, 2023, that the center will expand its services to include more food and beverage options. On Monday, the venue said it is installing several new restaurants as concessions for visitors attending events.
WIBW
Kansas Game Warden saves buck after 2 become antler-locked in Franklin Co.
RANTOUL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Game Warden was able to save one buck after two had become antler-locked on a Franklin Co. property. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Feb. 6, that Franklin Co. Game Warden Ryan Twellmann was called to a farm near Rantoul with reports of two antler-locked deer.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec puts out “Help Wanted” sign
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re only a few days into February, but Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation already has turned its attention to summer. They have the “help wanted” sign out for hundreds of summer jobs. Mike McLaughlin and Clay Neal joined Eye on NE Kansas to...
WIBW
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
WIBW
Philadelphia, Kansas food banks make bet ahead of Big Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Food banks in Kansas and Philadelphia have made a bet ahead of Sunday’s Big Game - who can raise the most money for their bank before the winner of the game is announced. Inspired by the excitement of the Big Game between the Kansas...
WIBW
Verbal sparring reason for benching KC-Wyandotte, Highland Park boys’ basketball game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trash talking that got out of hand is the reason a KCK school district spokesperson says school officials decided to cancel last Friday’s boys’ basketball game between Wyandotte and Topeka’s Highland Park High School. Edwin Birch, executive director of communications for Kansas City,...
WIBW
City of Topeka welcomes first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka says it’s focused on building a community where everyone has an opportunity to succeed. That’s why they hired the city’s first-ever Chief Officer of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Ernestor De La Rosa started in mid-January. He joined City Manager...
WIBW
City officials gear up for Topeka’s 2023 construction season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are gearing up for the 2023 construction season in the Capital City which will include street reconstruction, pavement repair, and mill and overlays. The City of Topeka announced on Monday morning, Feb. 6, that officials will prepare to kick off the 2023 “Fix Our Streets”...
WIBW
First black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
WIBW
White Concert Hall holds All-American band concert
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - White Concert Hall at Washburn University hosted an All-American concert Sunday afternoon. Sigma Alpha Iota, an international music fraternity presented the event and members say the proceeds go toward a great cause. “The money we raise goes to give scholarships to Washburn girls who are members...
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
WIBW
Officials make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement officials have come together to denounce the actions of the Memphis Police Department and make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in the Sunflower State. The day after the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., Kansas law enforcement agencies came...
KMBC.com
State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license
The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
WIBW
KU falls to No. 24 Texas at home
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball fell just short against No. 24 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse, suffering a 68-65 loss in a close game all the way through. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 21 points and 13 boards, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 20 points. KU is...
Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
Dueling Pianos rock the Barrel House on Saturday night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Dueling Pianos entertained patrons at The Happy Basset Barrel House Saturday night. Heartland dueling pianos entertains their audience with classic songs from the 60’s & 70’s as well as music from present day. Everything they play on their pianos is by requests from the audience. Click here for more stories on […]
WIBW
City of Topeka announces 2023 “Fix Our Streets” Projects
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Road projects ear marked for construction in 2023 include some small and some big. Braxton Copley is Public Works Director for the City of Topeka. “A major project that we have is in design and we hope to get out to bid very shortly is 17th street which is funded out of the countywide half-cent sales tax,” said Copley. “That will be from I-470 all the way to MacVicar that will be phased over 3 years.”
