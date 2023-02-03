Read full article on original website
Manny Machado drops truth bomb on his Padres future
Manny Machado is not only looking ahead to the much-anticipated 2023 regular season, but he also has an eye on his future with the San Diego Padres. Machado has six years remaining on the 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will have the opportunity to opt out of the […] The post Manny Machado drops truth bomb on his Padres future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Looking to Replace Justin Turner's Leadership in Clubhouse
With Justin Turner leaving for the Red Sox, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects other veterans to step up and fill the leadership void in the LA clubhouse.
Dodgers’ 2023 projected home run leader, revealed
Mookie Betts is projected to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers in home runs this season. The star outfielder is projected to crush 31 home runs according to Fangraphs, making him the only Dodgers’ player expected to reach the 30-homer mark in 2023. Betts is currently in the process of preparing for the World Baseball Classic. His […] The post Dodgers’ 2023 projected home run leader, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Julio Urias Has One Goal This Season
Dodgers lefty ace says his goal is to win a championship in 2023
iheart.com
Manny Machado On Tatis Redemption, WBC And Extension "I Love This Team"
Imagine if you can, a Padres lineup that starts with Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Machado did just that when he spoke to the media during the 2023 Fan Fest. Machado also discussed the incredible turnout at Fan Fest, the return of Fernando Tatis and...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Angels: Halos Among Highest-Graded Teams From Insiders’ Offseason Grades
Sam Blum of The Athletic gave the Angels a very high grade for productive offseason that saw them add Hunter Renfroe, Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela, and others.
Dodgers make intriguing Miguel Rojas move after Marlins trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas have reportedly agreed on a 2-year, $11 million contract extension, per Daniel Alvarez-Montes. The deal will go through 2024 and includes a $5 million club option for the 2025 campaign. Rojas, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins during the offseason, is set to serve in a utility […] The post Dodgers make intriguing Miguel Rojas move after Marlins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Loves This Dominant LA Starting Rotation
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is excited about the 2023 LA starting rotation of himself, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Noah Syndergaard.
Dodgers News: Rookie Miguel Vargas Will Be Wearing a New Number in 2023
Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas has chosen a new uniform number, and he'll be switching from number 71 to number 17 in 2023.
Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year
Let the speculation begin.
Dodgers: These Two LA Outfielders Are Expected To Lead the Team In Homers
One projection system named each team's star hitters to keep an eye on this upcoming season.
Cubs make pivotal Spring Training decision on top prospect
Pitchers and catchers will report to their respective spring training camps next week, and the Chicago Cubs have already made a decision regarding outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the top prospect in their system and the 28th-ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com. The Cubs hope Crow-Armstrong will be their center fielder when he reaches […] The post Cubs make pivotal Spring Training decision on top prospect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals embarked on a new era following the 2022 season. Yadier Molina officially called it a career after the Cardinals’ postseason exit in the National League wild-card round, and the team opted to replace him with now-former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The two sides came to terms on a five-year, $87.5 […] The post Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Padres Superstar Disrespects LA Fan
Juan Soto attacks a Dodgers World Series championship hat.
Dodgers: Future Star Diego Cartaya Doesn't Feel Like LA's Number 1 Prospect
Diego Cartaya is one of the top players on Los Angeles’ promising prospect list. At 21-year-old, Cartaya is the Dodgers' No. 1 overall prospect. The young catcher joined a recent episode of Dodgers Nation and reacted to the attention he’s been receiving from many prospect hounds. “You see ...
One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster
The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Reveals He's Open to a Move Away from Catcher
LA’s top prospect says he’ll play other positions if it means he’ll be in the lineup
