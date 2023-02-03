ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Manny Machado drops truth bomb on his Padres future

Manny Machado is not only looking ahead to the much-anticipated 2023 regular season, but he also has an eye on his future with the San Diego Padres. Machado has six years remaining on the 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will have the opportunity to opt out of the […] The post Manny Machado drops truth bomb on his Padres future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ 2023 projected home run leader, revealed

Mookie Betts is projected to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers in home runs this season. The star outfielder is projected to crush 31 home runs according to Fangraphs, making him the only Dodgers’ player expected to reach the 30-homer mark in 2023. Betts is currently in the process of preparing for the World Baseball Classic. His […] The post Dodgers’ 2023 projected home run leader, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers make intriguing Miguel Rojas move after Marlins trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas have reportedly agreed on a 2-year, $11 million contract extension, per Daniel Alvarez-Montes. The deal will go through 2024 and includes a $5 million club option for the 2025 campaign. Rojas, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins during the offseason, is set to serve in a utility […] The post Dodgers make intriguing Miguel Rojas move after Marlins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cubs make pivotal Spring Training decision on top prospect

Pitchers and catchers will report to their respective spring training camps next week, and the Chicago Cubs have already made a decision regarding outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the top prospect in their system and the 28th-ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com. The Cubs hope Crow-Armstrong will be their center fielder when he reaches […] The post Cubs make pivotal Spring Training decision on top prospect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals embarked on a new era following the 2022 season. Yadier Molina officially called it a career after the Cardinals’ postseason exit in the National League wild-card round, and the team opted to replace him with now-former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The two sides came to terms on a five-year, $87.5 […] The post Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster

The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ net worth

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
