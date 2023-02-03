Read full article on original website
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
‘Married…With Children’ Star Ted McGinley Guest-Starred on Christmas Episode Before Landing Jefferson D’Arcy Role
'Married...With Children' star Ted McGinley guest-starred on an episode of the Fox sitcom before becoming a permanent cast member.
Who is Nick Offerman’s wife, Megan Mullally?
After his phenomenal performance in episode 3 of HBO’s hit drama, The Last of Us as Bill, a performance fans are going wild for, some fans may be surprised to learn of Nick Offerman’s longtime wife Megan Mullally. Who is Megan Mullally?. Born in 1958, Mullally began acting...
Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's Partners Had Very Different Reactions to 'The Last of Us'
Nick Offerman's turn as softened survivalist Bill in The Last of Us has been hailed as one of the greatest television episodes of all time—and he has his wife to thank. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Offerman revealed that he wasn't completely expecting the warm reception of his onscreen relationship with Murray Bartlett's Frank.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’
“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
After Suffering Second Vehicular Accident In Months, It Looks Like There's Even More Bad News For Jay Leno
After having experienced two serious accidents in the past few months, Jay Leno got some more bad news.
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Children's Television Icon Dies
"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
Samantha Markle to Tucker Carlson: Meghan Is Terrified That Harry Will Discover Her LIES!
We’ve known for quite some time that the success and global popularity of Meghan Markle has broken the hearts and minds of some of her most bitter haters, chief among them the Duchess’ wicked half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha has built a career around attempting to destroy her sister,...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’
Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
