Jackson, WY

buckrail.com

Messy commute over Teton Pass this morning, Chain law level 1

JACKSON, Wyo. —Conditions on Teton Pass are currently slick, with drifting snow and blowing snow, according to the conditions report by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The snowy conditions caused driving delays and lines of slow-moving traffic during the Monday morning commute. Rendevous Bowl Plot received 10 inches...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

February’s full ‘snow’ moon might ring true

JACKSON, Wyo. — The February full moon is nearly here. Sunday, Feb. 5 the moon will reach 100% illumination, but between now an then, the moon will appear big and bright in the night sky at 95% illumination tonight and 98% illumination tomorrow night. On Sunday the moon will...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Athlete poster signing today at RPK3

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Do you want to meet the athletes competing in this year’sKings and Queens of Corbet’s? Today is your chance!. Stop by RPK3 from 3 to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 5 for an Athelte Poster Signing event! Meet the competitors and get a poster signed by your favorites.
TETON VILLAGE, WY
buckrail.com

Town and County electeds to be briefed on Sustainable Destination Management Plan

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board (TTB) recently released the Jackson Hole Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP), aimed at answering “how travel and tourism can contribute to the health and well-being of the community and environment without degrading it.”. The 75-page report outlines the...
JACKSON, WY
newslj.com

Teton County coroner in court for barking dogs — again

JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County Coroner and hospital board member Dr. Brent Blue is back in court over doggie discord. A breach of peace citation filed in Teton County Circuit Court said this was the 57th complaint against Blue for barking dogs since 2010. Wilson neighbors say Blue’s dogs have been disturbing the peace for nearly 30 years.
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day, three local missing persons cases remain unsolved

JACKSON, Wyo. — Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day which aims to raise awareness for missing person cases that remain unsolved. In Wyoming, there are currently 85 missing person cases listed on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website dedicated to all the active missing person cases in the state. The cases date as far back as 1974 to as recent as Jan. 23.
TETON COUNTY, WY
county17.com

FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming

CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Gun malfunction reportedly stopped bar fight from turning into shooting

SWAN VALLEY — Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Roberson, of Swan Valley, in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody. The probable cause affidavit revealed Roberson was accused of trespassing at the victim’s...
SWAN VALLEY, ID

