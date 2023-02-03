Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Messy commute over Teton Pass this morning, Chain law level 1
JACKSON, Wyo. —Conditions on Teton Pass are currently slick, with drifting snow and blowing snow, according to the conditions report by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The snowy conditions caused driving delays and lines of slow-moving traffic during the Monday morning commute. Rendevous Bowl Plot received 10 inches...
buckrail.com
February’s full ‘snow’ moon might ring true
JACKSON, Wyo. — The February full moon is nearly here. Sunday, Feb. 5 the moon will reach 100% illumination, but between now an then, the moon will appear big and bright in the night sky at 95% illumination tonight and 98% illumination tomorrow night. On Sunday the moon will...
buckrail.com
Athlete poster signing today at RPK3
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Do you want to meet the athletes competing in this year’sKings and Queens of Corbet’s? Today is your chance!. Stop by RPK3 from 3 to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 5 for an Athelte Poster Signing event! Meet the competitors and get a poster signed by your favorites.
buckrail.com
Town and County electeds to be briefed on Sustainable Destination Management Plan
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board (TTB) recently released the Jackson Hole Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP), aimed at answering “how travel and tourism can contribute to the health and well-being of the community and environment without degrading it.”. The 75-page report outlines the...
"We're a couple of dumbasses" says powder-hunting skier rescued from Granite Canyon
The man led his friend into the backcountry without proper equipment, and the two became stuck at the bottom
newslj.com
Teton County coroner in court for barking dogs — again
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County Coroner and hospital board member Dr. Brent Blue is back in court over doggie discord. A breach of peace citation filed in Teton County Circuit Court said this was the 57th complaint against Blue for barking dogs since 2010. Wilson neighbors say Blue’s dogs have been disturbing the peace for nearly 30 years.
buckrail.com
Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day, three local missing persons cases remain unsolved
JACKSON, Wyo. — Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day which aims to raise awareness for missing person cases that remain unsolved. In Wyoming, there are currently 85 missing person cases listed on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website dedicated to all the active missing person cases in the state. The cases date as far back as 1974 to as recent as Jan. 23.
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
county17.com
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming
CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
Gun malfunction reportedly stopped bar fight from turning into shooting
SWAN VALLEY — Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Roberson, of Swan Valley, in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody. The probable cause affidavit revealed Roberson was accused of trespassing at the victim’s...
