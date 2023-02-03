SWAN VALLEY — Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Roberson, of Swan Valley, in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody. The probable cause affidavit revealed Roberson was accused of trespassing at the victim’s...

