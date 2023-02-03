UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting dead following incident at Loaf ‘N Jug on Haines Avenue

Read full article on original website
Dawn Stone
1d ago
such ignorant comments no wonder this world keeps getting worse... I'm not saying what he did is OK or correct... but I am saying it could have been handled differently. he obviously could have chosen differently but sometimes we get so involved in our own trauma and pain that we make the wrong choices and is up to people able to make better ones for us to help us catch our footing and get back on track... like the hate in this state is horrid
gowatertown.net
Rapid City police shoot and kill man involved in hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene.
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, […]
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
KELOLAND TV
Armed suspect shot and killed after holding gas station employee hostage at knifepoint
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the suspect shot by police after reportedly taking a gas station clerk hostage with a knife has died. Shortly after 12:00 p.m. (MT) today a male suspect entered a gas...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old located safely
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Authorities say Brooklyn Kline was reported missing Sunday morning. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown. She is described as...
KELOLAND TV
Inmate death investigation; Drugs found in traffic stop; CO2 pipeline bills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories First@4 for Thursday, February 2. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate in the Pennington County jail early Wednesday morning. Authorities say 56-year old Floyd Slowbear was booked into jail Tuesday evening for disorderly conduct.
newscenter1.tv
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
nativenewsonline.net
American Indian Man Dies in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D.—On Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that a Native American male, age 56, died after he was booked in the county jail on Tuesday evening. The man’s name hasn’t been released yet, but he was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:23 p.m. for disorderly conduct.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Emma Huska. She was last seen in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane in Rapid City on the morning of January 16. She left a note saying she was running...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial. A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to...
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
newscenter1.tv
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
newscenter1.tv
City Street Sweepers are cleaning up Rapid City, 2500 tons of debris. That’s a lot of trash!
RAPID CITY, SD—They don’t possess the speed of the police cruisers, the brawn of the Solid Waste dumpsters or the girth of the dump trucks and plows over at the City streets department. When it comes to speed and maneuverability, they are the sloths of the City fleet.
KELOLAND TV
New York man sentenced for enticing minor during Sturgis rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is headed to prison for attempted enticement of a minor during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. 29-year-old Christopher Dahl was sentenced to 12-years behind bars followed by 5 years supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty last July. He was arrested after...
newscenter1.tv
Stock show cleanup begins at The Monument in Rapid City as more events prepare to come to town
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Like clockwork every year, the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo comes to a close and gives way to more events coming to town. Operations Manager for The Monument in Rapid City Nathan Kleinschmit explains how officials get the place ready in such a short amount of time.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Area Schools get an up-close look at the medical field
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City area schools and South Dakota Mines are hoping to inspire the next generation of health care workers. About 175 Students from Stevens and Central high school were at South Dakota Mines Thursday to learn about different health care related careers. “As freshmen they...
KELOLAND TV
$200 Million to build housing in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s news many South Dakota communities have been waiting for for months. This week, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill approving $200 million in loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. Communities from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and Yankton to...
newscenter1.tv
Rodeo Rapid City final day photos and highlights: Shorty Garrett wins the saddle bronc, Cash Wilson finishes second
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a week of exciting action, the dust has finally settled at Rodeo Rapid City. The event wrapped up on Saturday with the final two PRCA rodeo performances. Eagle Butte cowboy Shorty Garrett won the saddle bronc with a score of 89.5 points on Sutton...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
