WALA-TV FOX10
Several parades in Downtown Mobile this weekend mean Mardi Gras is in full swing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a lively day in the Port City as two parades made their way down the streets of Downtown Mobile. Several folks said the mild weather made today’s parades the best place to be. The first parade, Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Drivers,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Boom Boom is Back: Conde Cavaliers kick off Mobile’s Mardi Gras!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before the concert -- the Conde Cavaliers — kicked off the Port City’s first parade season. Getting the good times rolling -- they had the port city screaming!!!. “Honestly, I love the energy... I love how happy everyone is and we can come out...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pleasant weather continues into Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a gorgeous weekend, we’re seeing the phenomenal weather continue today. The highs will remain above average with another day seeing highs in the low 70s. Highs will stay in the mid to low 70s through Wednesday. Expect a morning temperature of around 50 at daybreak Tuesday followed by low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
WALA-TV FOX10
City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site. It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex. It’s all designed to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Blakeley’s Annual Alabama Author’s Day Program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, February 19, Historic Blakeley State Park and Five Rivers Delta Resource Center invite all those interested in the literary arts and our amazing natural environment to join us for our annual Alabama Authors Day. A once-a-year event, this special celebration showcases the work of accomplished writers throughout the state, with an emphasis on Gulf Coast authors and those who explore topics associated with regional history and natural heritage. Throughout the day, the park’s Delta Explorer cruise boat will be taking special excursions into the wild and scenic Mobile-Tensaw Delta.
WALA-TV FOX10
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile is excited to welcome contemporary worship band Shane & Shane for a free concert open to the community and prospective students. The concert will also be the final event of UM Day on Feb. 10, where prospective students and their families are invited to experience the University of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacon celebrating 10 years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon is celebrating 10 years as the Gulf Coast’s premier pop culture gathering, taking over downtown Pensacola Feb. 24-26. Events take place at multiple venues across the downtown area, including the Pensacola Bay Center, The Wright Place, The Center, The Rex Theater and the Pensacola Museum of Commerce. More than 150 celebrities, authors, artists and guests are scheduled to meet fans, sign autographs, pose for photos and discuss their work on panels. Dozens of unique vendors will sell collectibles, original art, games, comics, toys and more on our vendor floor. Live entertainment takes place throughout the day on the Poseidon’s Bay stage in front of the Pensacola Bay Center. Pensacon also offers fans a chance to come together and enjoy the fellowship of fellow fans and to express their creativity and enthusiasm. Cosplay is not required but is encouraged.
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night. Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck. Officers...
Watch vs Warning
Watch vs Warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Let’s talk about the differences between watches and warnings. One of the best analogies is the taco analogy. When you have a “taco watch” you have all the ingredients for a taco, but you do not have a taco yet. When you have a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Community Center set for reopening
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Community Center, located at 2500 West Main Street, is having a ceremony tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the reopening. The free public facility will provide programs and activities for the older community of Prichard with fitness classes, recreational activities and educational programs. Activities...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD officers surprise local 4-year-old on his birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local boy got the surprise of a lifetime when some Mobile Police officers showed up to his birthday party to wish him a ‘happy birthday’. Amir Adams celebrated his fourth birthday this past Sunday. Adams already has big dreams and says he wants...
WALA-TV FOX10
New FOX 10 News Mardi Gras float celebrates WALA 70 years of broadcasting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re lucky -- part of the fun during carnival season -- is riding on a float. FOX 10 has had a float for years -- that just underwent a major overhaul. Our Lee Peck has been following the progress the last couple of months and has the big reveal!
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Nothing Bundt Cakes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surprise your special someone this Valentine’s Day with one of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ wide selection of lovable treats including the new ‘Red Rose’ Decorated Bundt Cake. Sharable Bundtinis with the new ‘Conversation Hearts’ and ‘Roses’ Toppers are also available to order by the dozen and are perfect for Galentine’s Day celebrations or as a sweet gift for your valentine.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Chocolate is ready for Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Chocolate is a high-end chocolate shop which has grown into a Gelateria, full coffee bar, bakery, pastries, cakes, pies, breakfast, lunch, wine, beer, and fabulous monthly events. Much of their product is handmade using European pastry methods and authentic gelato recipes and equipment. They have...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fans pack Hancock Whitney for the Reese’s Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The highly anticipated Reese’s senior bowl brought fans from near and far to watch the National and American teams go head to head. Everyone had their tickets ready to pack the whit and see their favorite players. After a long week of events and practices, the players strapped up in orange and white to take the field and put on a show.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: 1 person arrested in shooting near Warsaw Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said one man was shot near Warsaw Avenue today and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported the hospital and MPD said no arrest has been made yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download the FOX10...
