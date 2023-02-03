MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon is celebrating 10 years as the Gulf Coast’s premier pop culture gathering, taking over downtown Pensacola Feb. 24-26. Events take place at multiple venues across the downtown area, including the Pensacola Bay Center, The Wright Place, The Center, The Rex Theater and the Pensacola Museum of Commerce. More than 150 celebrities, authors, artists and guests are scheduled to meet fans, sign autographs, pose for photos and discuss their work on panels. Dozens of unique vendors will sell collectibles, original art, games, comics, toys and more on our vendor floor. Live entertainment takes place throughout the day on the Poseidon’s Bay stage in front of the Pensacola Bay Center. Pensacon also offers fans a chance to come together and enjoy the fellowship of fellow fans and to express their creativity and enthusiasm. Cosplay is not required but is encouraged.

