How to watch ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ season 10 premiere: Time, channel, free live stream

USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” is back for season 10, which will premier Monday, February 6 at 9 p.m. “Chrisley’s Knows Best” follows the lives of Todd Chrisley and his family, who live in the Nashville, TN area. The first episode of “Chrisley Knows Best” is titled ‘Renovation Frustration Part 1′ and will feature a similar cast as of the previous season, which includes, Julie, Chase, Chloe, Todd, Grayson, Savannah and Nanny Faye.
Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Free Live Stream (2/5/23): How to Watch NASCAR, channel, time, stream

For the second straight year, NASCAR will ease into its Cup Series schedule with an exhibition race inside the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It’s known as the Busch Light Clash and Justin Haley secured the pole position for Sunday’s 8 p.m. EST start. It’s actually the 45th running of the event, which called Daytona International Speedway home since 1979.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
