Dallas, GA

Dallas man indicted in west Cobb crash that left one dead

By jbusch, Cobb County Sheriff's Office
 3 days ago
James Wheaton Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A Dallas man was indicted by a Cobb grand jury Thursday for his role in a deadly car crash.

James Wheaton is accused of causing the death of Billy Jones, of Dallas, in a crash on Hiram Acworth Highway on Oct. 23, 2021. Wheaton is alleged to have improperly passed a vehicle stopped in the northbound lane of the highway, approaching Kensley Way, according to an arrest warrant.

As Wheaton attempted to pass the stopped vehicle by crossing over double yellow lines into the southbound lane, his black 2006 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck collided head-on with Jones' southbound vehicle, the warrant said.

Police said Jones was airlifted to Grady Hospital to be treated for serious injuries and died five days after the collision.

Wheaton was also initially charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving and DUI, all misdemeanors. The warrant, issued in March 2, 2022, said a blood sample Wheaton provided at the scene indicated he "was under the influence of marijuana and cocaine along with several other drugs" at the time of the crash.

