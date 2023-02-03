ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Stolen Vehicle Crashes During Reading Street Chase: Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nIYF_0kbkMVO900
Reading police squad car Photo Credit: Facebook/Reading Police Department

One man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say he crashed a stolen vehicle into a family's car during a police chase in Reading.

Officers were on patrol near 9th and Penn streets at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 when they noticed a Volkswagen Jetta that was reported as stolen in Chester County, Reading police said in a statement.

The driver of the Volkswagen fled before police could pull him over, traveling north up 9th Street before heading east on Washington Street, the department wrote. The chase came to an end when the driver rammed into an occupied car on the 900 block, they said.

The victims, identified only as a mother and her 4-year-old son, suffered minor injuries and were treated at Reading Hospital, authorities added.

The suspect, meanwhile, was taken into custody at the scene. He had not been officially identified or formally charged as of the afternoon on Friday, Feb. 3, though police said he was wanted in Montgomery County for a parole violation.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Driver Sought In Fatal Hit-Run At Bucks McDonald's: Police

Investigators are seeking the driver who they said hit and killed a pedestrian at a Levittown Mcdonald's before fleeing the scene. It happened in the parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, said Bristol Township police in a statement. The victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later died from his injuries, they wrote.
LEVITTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks McDonald's Hit-Run Victim Was Arguing With Driver: DA

Authorities in Bucks County have shed new light on the hit-and-run accident that killed a man in the parking lot of a Bristol Township McDonald's Sunday afternoon. The victim was struck at the 7700 Bristol Pike restaurant just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 5, Daily Voice has reported. He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 57, Killed In Pilesgrove Crash: NJSP

A 57-year-old driver from Gloucester County was killed in a collision at a Salem County intersection, authorities said. Daniel Lehner, of Newfield, was driving a Chevrolet Express van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township at 6:29 a.m. on Feb. 2 when his van collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to New Jersey State Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Undetonated WWII Explosive Causes Evacuation In Cumberland Co.: Police

An unexploded device— thought to be from WWII— was found in a residential area causing the evacuation of several central Pennsylvania homes, authorities say. The New Cumberland Borough police were called to report about the device shortly after someone discovered it in the 500 block of Brandt Avenue on Sunday, February 5 around 9 a.m., the department detailed in a release later that day.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Man Cited for Unsafe Speed After Crash

EARL TOWNSHIP PA – A 38-year-old Boyertown man has been issued two citations after his 2008-model BMW sedan crashed into a tree while he was driving on Longview Road, south of Shenkel Road, in Earl Township, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Feb. 5, 2023). The driver and sole occupant...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local contractor charged with theft

SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Shillington contractor is in trouble with the law after police say he took money for work he never performed. Investigators say 6 victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to the contactor to perform work on their residences. Police say Leone never did the work.
SHILLINGTON, PA
abc27.com

Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Daily Voice

'Catastrophic Fire' Kills Woman In York County, Coroner Says

A 92-year-old woman died at the scene of a "catastrophic fire" on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to multiple releases authorities issued later that morning. The 92-year-old homeowner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: No Explosive Devices Found After Walmart Bomb Threat

HUMMELS WHARF – The Selinsgrove Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported and state police say the store was searched for explosive devices with none being located. Troopers list a person involved...
Daily Voice

Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police

Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster County fire

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy