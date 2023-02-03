ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show

By Nina Rangel
 3 days ago

Braunda Smith is chef-owner of Lucy Cooper's Ice House.
Braunda Smith, the owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House, will take her fun-loving culinary approach to Hollywood this spring with a spot on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games , the Express-News reports .

The show, hosted by unnaturally blonde food lover Guy Fieri, pits chefs against each other in challenges such as creating a culinary masterpiece on a $10 budget. The contestants are forced the use ingredients from a set made to resemble a fully stocked supermarket.


Each episode's winner can collect up to $20,000 — plus national media exposure.

Smith's upcoming appearance means she'll join past San Antonio GGG contestants Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and James Canter of Guerrilla Gourmet. Her episode is set to air May 24, the Express-News reports.

Smith’s down-home approach is on full display at her Lucy Cooper's Ice House locations at16080 San Pedro Ave. in San Antonio and 1515 Kuehler Ave. in New Braunfels.

Both 21-and-up establishments specialize in hearty eats such as chicken-fried deviled eggs, prime rib quesadillas and fried green tomato BLTs. They also dole out boozy cocktails and more than two dozen beers on draft.


