Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show

Braunda Smith, the owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House, will take her fun-loving culinary approach to Hollywood this spring with a spot on Food Network’sThe show, hosted by unnaturally blonde food lover Guy Fieri, pits chefs against each other in challenges such as creating a culinary masterpiece on a $10 budget. The contestants are forced the use ingredients from a set made to resemble a fully stocked supermarket.Each episode's winner can collect up to $20,000 — plus national media exposure.Smith's upcoming appearance means she'll join past San Antoniocontestants Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and James Canter of Guerrilla Gourmet. Her episode is set to air May 24, thereports.Smith’s down-home approach is on full display at her Lucy Cooper's Ice House locations at16080 San Pedro Ave. in San Antonio and 1515 Kuehler Ave. in New Braunfels.Both 21-and-up establishments specialize in hearty eats such as chicken-fried deviled eggs, prime rib quesadillas and fried green tomato BLTs. They also dole out boozy cocktails and more than two dozen beers on draft.