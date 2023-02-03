Read full article on original website
Is Idaho Home to the Nation’s Longest Living People?
According to 2020 data released by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Idaho's average life expectancy is 78.4 years. Fast-forward to 2023, and World Population Review's newest data confirms Idaho's life expectancy hasn't budged a single year. IDAHO LIFE EXPECTANCY by county. Data from a 2022 County Health Rankings...
One of America’s Best National Parks 8 Hours from Boise (Hidden Gem)
One of America's best, "hidden gem" National Parks is 8 hours from Boise. Both Idaho and Utah have a bunch of amazing National Parks, but when there's a lot to choose from, some places tend to be overlooked. However, that doesn't mean the overlooked parks are any less amazing. There's...
The One Law That Can Save Idaho Servers
As the old saying goes: "If you can't afford to tip, don't go out to eat." Being a server is one of the jobs most people could get that can put food on the table without a degree. Whether you need a full-time job, are a student trying to get by, or just want to make some extra money, working in the service industry can be extremely rewarding... if people tip.
Idaho’s Crazy Shaped Homes Just Got Stranger… Potato, Dogs and Now a…???
We certainly have some interesting structures in Idaho. From the Famous Potato Hotel, to the Dog Shaped AirBnb House, to the Crazy Idaho City House, to the Bazar 4 Story Tree-House, to all of the Castles that we have around Idaho. I came across another unique and interesting home. This...
'Idaho Winter Wine Weekends'
IDAHO, USA — According to the Idaho Wine Commission, there are over 70 wineries in Idaho and there are four wine regions. It could take quite a while to get to every one of them. So, the Idaho Wine Commission is hosting "Idaho Winter Wine Weekends." Nollie Haws, from...
ijpr.org
Tiny parasite found in bighorn sheep lambs
The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old
Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
Idaho’s Best Diner Has Cinnamon Rolls That’ll Leave You Drooling
There's never a bad time or season for cinnamon rolls or visiting the best diners in Idaho. And, we're pretty lucky living here, because we have some of the best restaurants in the country. In fact, one of Idaho’s diners recently made LoveFood’s list of the best diners in each state. What diner do you think it is?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Elected Officials Raise Concerns About Lava Ridge Wind Farm Proposed in South-Central Idaho
IDAHO - In a letter sent to Idaho's head of the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Idaho elected officials, including Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Congressman Mike Simpson, raised concerns about the Lava Ridge wind farm proposed in south-central Idaho.
One Idaho Family’s Powerful Impact On The Civil Rights Movement
BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
Idaho Fish & Game Detects 15 Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease in 2022
IDAHO - Throughout 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game detected 15 positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease. The 15 positive CWD results came out of 3,171 tests taken statewide. All CWD cases from 2022 were detected in a 6-mile radius within the Slate Creek drainage north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95.
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
Does The Chinese Balloon Confirm A Dark Conspiracy in Idaho?
I have to admit, as much as I enjoy looking into conspiracy theories, nine times out of ten I typically stick with the belief that they're not real. I'm very much a skeptic in the conspiracy world but that doesn't stop me from being intrigued by radical ideas that have a possibility of being true.
idaho.gov
Idaho Fish and Game shares some common fishing violations in the Southeast Region
Whether you dangle a jig through a hole in the ice or cast a streamer into an open river, wintertime is a great time for fishing. Southeast Idaho has no shortage on fantastic winter fisheries-- but before you head out to reel in the fun, be sure you know the rules.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Broadband board awards $26 million to two north central Idaho projects
The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board is awarding $26 million to two infrastructure projects expanding internet connection in north central Idaho. The awards, announced last week, include $20 million for public-private partnership to directly link broadband connectivity between the northern and southern parts of the state for the first time from Grangeville to Star. Existing lines connect the regions through Oregon and Washington. The Idaho Regional Optical Network and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group are managing that project.
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
kmvt
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division receives over 2,800 claims in two days
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since launching the unclaimed property campaign on February 1, 2023 the State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division has received over 2,800 claims from people checking the website and finding that they have money waiting for them. The claims received in just two days total over...
6 Reasons Why Idaho Would Shoot Down Sneaky Chinese Spy Balloon
The saga of the Chinese spy balloon invading our national air space is over, thanks to the work of the US Military. The balloon was shot down Saturday by US Fighter Jets, and now the intelligence community will do their best to find out what the Chinese Communists were up to flying their balloon over America.
