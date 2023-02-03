ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

‘Such a blessing’: North Carolina woman plans to pay bills, buy car with $200,000 lottery win

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Nov. 2 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Neal claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,251.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

