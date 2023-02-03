ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
On Saturday, February 4th, the Brooklyn Museum will be hosting its famous First Saturday event held on every first Saturday of every month. In celebration of Black History Month, Urban Outfitters is also having a pop-up at The Brooklyn Museum that day. Black artists that have shaped culture have created seven separate collections as part of Urban Outfitters’ celebration of Black History Month. Prominent artists such as Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. Each capsule collection is a perspective of the Black experience from their points of view. Four of those collections by Bass, Riveriswild, Benjamin, and Electric Circus will be featured at the Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday market from 5 pm to 10 pm.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
Depending on who you ask, they might say “love” and “romance” are not words used to properly describe Detroit’s dating scene. While that may be true for some, it doesn’t mean you can’t live out your wildest rom-com date night dreams right here in the city.
Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
