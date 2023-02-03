Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
At a Detroit airport, US police discovered a juvenile dolphin's skull inside abandoned luggage.Sherif AbdelazizDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
‘The Peculiar Patriot’ explores love and the criminal justice system at Detroit Public Theatre
One of the best theatre companies in the city of Detroit is Detroit Public Theatre. Their new location in the Cass Corridor has already hosted two plays, and this week, they welcome their third. “The Peculiar Patriot” has been described as an important, funny and profound investigative look into America’s...
Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos
Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture. White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a...
Taste the Diaspora Focuses on “Black Food As Resistance” For Black History Month 2023
In its third year, the initiative is celebrating the food, culture, and contributions of the African diaspora by bringing awareness to how African Americans, for decades, have utilized food to resist historic and ongoing oppression. Taste the Diaspora Detroit (TDD) is returning for its third year with shoebox lunches, merchandise,...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Paczki Day 2023: Here's where to get the best paczki in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 21, and metro Detroiters will chow down on some paczki from places throughout metro Detroit. There is no shortage of shops where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut. Take a look at some of the best places. below. New...
WATCH: Take A Look Inside of Keke Palmer’s Disney Themed Baby Shower
On Saturday, February 4th, the Brooklyn Museum will be hosting its famous First Saturday event held on every first Saturday of every month. In celebration of Black History Month, Urban Outfitters is also having a pop-up at The Brooklyn Museum that day. Black artists that have shaped culture have created seven separate collections as part of Urban Outfitters’ celebration of Black History Month. Prominent artists such as Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. Each capsule collection is a perspective of the Black experience from their points of view. Four of those collections by Bass, Riveriswild, Benjamin, and Electric Circus will be featured at the Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday market from 5 pm to 10 pm.
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
Dearborn Health Department receives $100,000 grant focusing on Arab American communities
The data will be used to create interventions and programs for Dearborn residents. The Dearborn Health Department has announced a $100,000 grant from the DMC Foundation to conduct its first community health needs assessment, with a focus on capturing health data of the Arab American community. Director Ali Abazeed says...
Inflation relief checks • Weed delivery drivers getting robbed • 7-year-old boy dies
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with the details behind the...
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
Detroit Riverwalk in running for best in the nation title, third year in a row
The USA Today poll has 20 cities listed in the running for the coveted title, including Chicago, Boston, Nashville, New York, and Tampa Bay, to name a few.
This Week in Connecticut: Well-known DJ a role model to the younger generation
(WTNH) – It’s Black History Month and Dennis House met with a radio DJ who is a role model to the younger generation and is one of the kings of Connecticut hip-hop. Tim Collins, better known as DJ Buck, spoke about being a role model to the younger generation.
Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan
Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
Inside The Home Of The “Princess of Harlem” & How She’s Continuing Her Family’s Legacy
If you ask around Harlem — the true heart of Harlem — most people will immediately know the “Princess of Harlem.” It’s a nickname affectionately given to Dardra Coaxum, Harlem Shake social media manager and HRLM Champagne co-founder, for her commitment to serving members of her community.
The most romantic date night restaurants in Detroit
Depending on who you ask, they might say “love” and “romance” are not words used to properly describe Detroit’s dating scene. While that may be true for some, it doesn’t mean you can’t live out your wildest rom-com date night dreams right here in the city.
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
Jessica Starr honored at Toast of The Town charity event
Proceeds from the event will be going to a 3,200-square-foot splash pad that will be built at Novi's Bosco Park. A memorial in Jessica’s honor, a place that will spark joy for the young and the young at heart.
Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
New Black-owned art gallery comes to Downtown Brooklyn
Downtown Brooklyn just got a whole lot brighter with a Black-owned art gallery in the neighborhood.
