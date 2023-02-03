On Saturday, February 4th, the Brooklyn Museum will be hosting its famous First Saturday event held on every first Saturday of every month. In celebration of Black History Month, Urban Outfitters is also having a pop-up at The Brooklyn Museum that day. Black artists that have shaped culture have created seven separate collections as part of Urban Outfitters’ celebration of Black History Month. Prominent artists such as Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. Each capsule collection is a perspective of the Black experience from their points of view. Four of those collections by Bass, Riveriswild, Benjamin, and Electric Circus will be featured at the Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday market from 5 pm to 10 pm.

