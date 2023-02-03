The Carencro Mardi Gras parade will be Saturday, February 11th. The Carencro Police Department has released information to keep the event safe, and family-friendly. The parade rolls at 10 am. The route is as follows: 700 block of W. Butcher Switch Road, right on LA Hwy 182 (N. University Ave.), end at Debutante Road. Roads on the route will close at 9. Vehicles in the way will be towed at the owner’s expense.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO