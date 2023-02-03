PM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOM BRADY SAYS HIS MOM IS SUPER COMPETITIVE

LOS ANGELES (AP) – NFL player Tom Brady has known since he was a kid how hardcore women can be about sports. Brady says he grew up in a house full of women who played sports, and his mom is the most competitive person he’s ever been around. That’s why he did not think it was a stretch to appear in a movie in which Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Jane Fonda play diehard sports fans. The film “80 For Brady” is based on real events in which four older women go to the 2017 Super Bowl, thinking it would be Brady’s final one. It’s in theaters now.

KIM PETRAS HAS STAGE FRIGHT UNTIL SHE'S ON STAGE

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kim Petras would rather stand in front of 3,000 people than talk to one. Petras says she’s more nervous about social interactions than she is about being on stage. She does get nerves about performing, but only beforehand. Petras says she has to remind herself to breathe and she feels like she’s going to fail – then she walks out on stage and it all goes away. Petras is one of the performers at the Grammy Awards, which will be Sunday in Los Angeles.

DR. DRE, MISSY ELLIOT, LIL WAYNE HONORED AT PRE-GRAMMY EVENT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Lil Wayne was honored for his musical achievements, the rapper opened up about the little he has been recognized previously in his career during a pre-Grammy event that also paid homage to Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott. Speaking at the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles, Wayne said he doesn't “get honored.” He, Dre and Elliott were given the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The honorees received the renamed award for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry. DJ Khaled presented Wayne with the award and a hug, while Drake and Deion Sanders paid tribute to him through video messages. Swizz Beatz, 2 Chainz and Tyga performed some of Wayne’s hits as well.

BODIES FOUND IN HUNT FOR MISSING RAPPERS SET FOR AUTOPSIES

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building during an investigation into the disappearance of three aspiring rappers have been moved to a medical examiner’s office for autopsies. Michigan state police said in a video update posted on Twitter that results from the Wayne County Medical Examiners Office examinations could take up to 48 hours to be released. The bodies were found in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit. Police had been investigation the disappearance of Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, 31, who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

