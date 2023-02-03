ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Meridian Police report increase in Microsoft scams

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police Department reports seeing an uptick in Microsoft Scams, according to a Facebook post. The department says victims are receiving pop-ups or emails stating they have an issue with their computer and are given a number to call to resolve the issue. The scammer...
MERIDIAN, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect

There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track

For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
EAGLE, ID
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Meridian

If you are searching for the hotel finalized list in the Meridian town, you have arrived at the exact location. In this blog article, you are going to know a finalized list of the ideal hotel that is basically situated in the Meridian town. Also, a directional link from your...
MERIDIAN, ID
KTVB

7's HERO: Kayla's Journey

STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
STAR, ID
103.5 KISSFM

One Idaho Family’s Powerful Impact On The Civil Rights Movement

BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

