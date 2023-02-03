Read full article on original website
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police Department reports seeing an uptick in Microsoft Scams, according to a Facebook post. The department says victims are receiving pop-ups or emails stating they have an issue with their computer and are given a number to call to resolve the issue. The scammer...
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Last month, we welcomed 2023 by looking at which restaurants in the Boise area are the BEST of the best. To kick off February, we’re taking a trip to see the top contenders in Canyon County. When we put together our list for Ada County, there was a lot...
There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
It's been kind of nice driving in the Treasure Valley (please save your traffic jokes, we know.) In the last part of 2022, we were paying less per gallon at gas stations around Idaho, and there was much rejoicing. Citizens took to the streets in celebration, holding neighborhood cookouts, pop-up...
If you are searching for the hotel finalized list in the Meridian town, you have arrived at the exact location. In this blog article, you are going to know a finalized list of the ideal hotel that is basically situated in the Meridian town. Also, a directional link from your...
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
BOISE, Idaho — Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat," an email from Robb Thompson, the school's principal, said. The threat was not directed towards a specific person. However, the email said, the school...
STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department on Tuesday evening responded to a report of someone with a gun in the Boise Towne Square Mall; no shots were fired and the officers didn't find any firearms. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of...
One of America's best, "hidden gem" National Parks is 8 hours from Boise. Both Idaho and Utah have a bunch of amazing National Parks, but when there's a lot to choose from, some places tend to be overlooked. However, that doesn't mean the overlooked parks are any less amazing. There's...
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022, is listed as an applicant for the same role in Toledo, Ohio, KTVB's sister station WTOL reported Thursday. Lee officially separated from the city...
BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
A former Caldwell Police Lieutenant convicted on three federal charges will now spend three months incarcerated at a federal facility.
IDAHO, USA — On Jan. 31, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a citation for Amazon's fulfillment center in Nampa, stating the company created an unsafe work environment. Now, current and former employees are speaking out about the working conditions in Nampa. "You're doing a physical job," current employee...
