Channel 6000

Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
Channel 6000

Saturday showers stay light enough for outdoor activities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to the first Saturday of February. The ground will be damp but there may not be much falling from the sky in the morning. Most of the valley will encounter cloudy conditions, leaving most of us with light rain here and there. There will be plenty of time to get out and about without getting drenched.
