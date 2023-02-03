Read full article on original website
wdet.org
‘The Peculiar Patriot’ explores love and the criminal justice system at Detroit Public Theatre
One of the best theatre companies in the city of Detroit is Detroit Public Theatre. Their new location in the Cass Corridor has already hosted two plays, and this week, they welcome their third. “The Peculiar Patriot” has been described as an important, funny and profound investigative look into America’s...
wdet.org
Dearborn Health Department receives $100,000 grant focusing on Arab American communities
The data will be used to create interventions and programs for Dearborn residents. The Dearborn Health Department has announced a $100,000 grant from the DMC Foundation to conduct its first community health needs assessment, with a focus on capturing health data of the Arab American community. Director Ali Abazeed says...
Detroit Councilman Benson targeted for recall over tax incentives vote
The FBI raided Benson’s office and home in August 2021
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Whitmer, state Democrats pitch $180 relief checks for Michigan taxpayers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed Monday that every Michigan resident who files a tax return get a $180 inflation relief check. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Whitmer — along with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate — rolled out the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which would deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades.
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
michiganchronicle.com
Taste the Diaspora Focuses on “Black Food As Resistance” For Black History Month 2023
In its third year, the initiative is celebrating the food, culture, and contributions of the African diaspora by bringing awareness to how African Americans, for decades, have utilized food to resist historic and ongoing oppression. Taste the Diaspora Detroit (TDD) is returning for its third year with shoebox lunches, merchandise,...
On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born
Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 […] The post On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Daily
University of Michigan researcher resigns following falsified data accusations
Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24. One of...
fox2detroit.com
When does Daylight Saving Time start in 2023? Everything to know about ‘Springing Forward’
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Do you feel the sun starting to linger in the sky a bit longer than yesterday? What about when you compare it to a few weeks ago? Believe it or not, we're gaining roughly 2 minutes of sunlight every single day. As we inch closer to March (and Spring, in general), it also gets us closer to springing forward.
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award
Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
Local dance studio helps man grieve, gives LGBTQ+ couples platform to compete
In 2017, Jonathan's long-term partner, Peter Cooper, passed away. After catching himself internalizing life, the 52-year-old knew he had to change the tunes.
wdet.org
Could the new District Detroit proposal change the city for the better?
The new District Detroit proposal has many people questioning if this is necessary for the city. The project’s subsidy requests $1.5 billion for development incentives in downtown Detroit. The money they are seeking needs to be approved by the state and city before developers can begin. On February 9,...
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
downriversundaytimes.com
Dearborn City Council denies activist’s FOIA appeal
DEARBORN – Local activist Hassan Aoun appealed two Freedom of Information Act decisions during a Feb. 2 special City Council meeting, and was frustrated when the outcome did not meet his expectations. Aoun met with the council during a Jan. 19 meeting, questioning the outcome of three FOIA outcomes....
Ethics complaint alleges improper hiring of Detroit paratransit leader
A top Detroit transportation official ‘abused his authority,’ the complainant alleges
Balloons launched 100,000 feet in the air by Eastern Michigan students will study cosmic rays
YPSILANTI, MI - Far above the clouds, cameras on top of weather balloons launched by Eastern Michigan University capture the curvature of the earth. One image shows what southeastern Michigan, Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie look like from 90,000 feet above. Another shows the balloon exploding due to the change in atmospheric pressure.
Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse to open as anchor restaurant at Sakura Novi development
Sakura Novi, an Asian-themed mixed-use development, announced it has signed a lease with a high-end Korean steakhouse as a tenant. Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse will be an anchor tenant among its collection of Asian-themed restaurants. ...
wemu.org
Ypsilanti church opens its doors as city's first overnight homeless shelter
When city officials were looking to create Ypsilanti’s first overnight homeless shelter, a local church stepped up. They will open their doors to those in need for the first time on Monday night. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located on North Huron Street. The Reverend Beth Scriven is the...
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
