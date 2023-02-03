ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Whitmer, state Democrats pitch $180 relief checks for Michigan taxpayers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed Monday that every Michigan resident who files a tax return get a $180 inflation relief check. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Whitmer — along with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate — rolled out the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which would deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born

Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 […] The post On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

University of Michigan researcher resigns following falsified data accusations

Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24. One of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award

Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Could the new District Detroit proposal change the city for the better?

The new District Detroit proposal has many people questioning if this is necessary for the city. The project’s subsidy requests $1.5 billion for development incentives in downtown Detroit. The money they are seeking needs to be approved by the state and city before developers can begin. On February 9,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn City Council denies activist’s FOIA appeal

DEARBORN – Local activist Hassan Aoun appealed two Freedom of Information Act decisions during a Feb. 2 special City Council meeting, and was frustrated when the outcome did not meet his expectations. Aoun met with the council during a Jan. 19 meeting, questioning the outcome of three FOIA outcomes....
DEARBORN, MI

