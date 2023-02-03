Read full article on original website
Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile on multiple drug possession charges. On Saturday, February 4, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road to investigate a person brandishing a weapon. Responding officers arrested two people on the following charges:. 19-year-old...
One person murdered in Phenix City drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of 6th Street, in reference to a person being shot. At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened on Saturday February 4, around 2:45pm.
Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property
Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
UPDATE: Four suspects charged in 2020 Upatoi murder appear in court ahead of trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A trial is set to begin Monday for several suspects in the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old during a home invasion in Upatoi. Four of those suspects appeared before Judge John Martin in Superior Court on Friday. The state and the defense addressed the court saying there are some ongoing […]
Auburn police ask for the public’s assistance in recovery of 86 stolen grave marker vases
The Auburn Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation regarding 86 stolen grave marker vases from Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1000 East Samford Avenue. At approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 2, APD officers met with representatives of Memorial Park Cemetery in response to the...
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
EXCLUSIVE: 13-year-old killed in Phenix City died the day of his father’s birthday
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - NOTE: News Leader 9 originally reported the child was 12 years old, per sources. However, Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey and the victim’s mom clarified his age as 13. We’re learning even more details about what happened Wednesday night when a 13-year-old was...
Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
MCSO arrest two suspects wanted in the Virgin Islands on first-degree murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that it arrested another two suspects who were wanted on Murder charges, totaling to four suspects arrested on murder charges by the MSCO within a two-day span. On Friday, the MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, executed two […]
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
Police: Man wanted in Rockford shooting death of Pinnon Meats employee has been found
Rockford police posted on its Twitter account shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday that its search for a man wanted in the shooting death of a Rockford woman has come to an end. "The man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January is now in custody in Huntsville, Alabama," the department stated.
LaGrange police investigate second home shot within 24-hour span
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the second home shot within a 24-hour span. On Feb. 2 around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was inside his home when he heard a noise coming from around his television. He found […]
17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue
On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
US Marshals, Muscogee County Sheriffs Office arrest two murder suspects in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriffs Office (MCSO) has arrested four murder suspects over the course of two days. Earlier today, the MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, alongside the US Marshals, served two felony murder arrest warrants, in Muscogee County. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala had outstanding...
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the 12-year-old shot and killed in Phenix City Wednesday night. Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the victim’s family, who say they’re torn to pieces. News Leader 9 spoke with that 12-year-old’s brother and his mom off-camera. Both,...
CPD: Daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her father
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man’s daughter is being arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to his death, according to the Columbus Police Department. At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jerry Faulkner was transported from Wellborn Drive to St. Francis Hospital for cardiac arrest. Paramedics say he had visible injuries on both his […]
