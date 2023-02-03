ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile on multiple drug possession charges. On Saturday, February 4, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road to investigate a person brandishing a weapon. Responding officers arrested two people on the following charges:. 19-year-old...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One person murdered in Phenix City drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of 6th Street, in reference to a person being shot. At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened on Saturday February 4, around 2:45pm.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property

Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, Auburn Police arrested 42-year-old Jacarl Montreal Gullatte, from Auburn, Alabama, on multiple felony warrants charging him with drug trafficking fentanyl, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.) According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation, leading to […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

17-year-old juvenile arrested during investigation of shooting on Spencer Avenue

On Sunday, Auburn police responded to a shots fired call near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue. Officers said they met with a victim who reported a suspect shot into their vehicle while traveling on Spencer Avenue. A second victim told police a nearby residence was also struck with gunfire, according to the police report.
AUBURN, AL

