Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Brian Flores hired for new coaching position

Brian Flores has himself a new job. Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position. Flores had been a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job as well as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job, but he ended up in Minnesota. Interestingly, this will be the 41-year-old’s first time officially serving as a defensive... The post Brian Flores hired for new coaching position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
101.5 KNUE

Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse, TX Talks Friendship with Travis Kelce

Having a real friend someone you can count on no matter what is truly something special. And no one knows that better than our very own Whitehouse, Texas superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has great relationships with many people, but one of his most valued relationships is with one of his best buddies and tight end on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
iheart.com

OTD 2019: Bengals hire Zac Taylor

Let's leave Homer Rice, David Shula, Dick LeBeau and Bruce Coslet out of our conversation. Those four coaches were a combined 60-143 (.296) in parts of 15 seasons with the Bengals. And no disrespect to Bill 'Tiger' Johnson but he was head coach for just two plus seasons. He went...
CINCINNATI, OH

