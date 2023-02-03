Sen. Jeremy Trebas closes on Senate Bill 222 in the Senate State Administration Committee on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A bill that would prohibit state departments from requiring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Training — similar to Florida’s “Stop WOKE” legislation — would be bad for Montana students and could lead to litigation, as it did in Florida, opponents said in a hearing.

