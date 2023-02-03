ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana bill that would ban diversity training gets first hearing

Sen. Jeremy Trebas closes on Senate Bill 222 in the Senate State Administration Committee on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A bill that would prohibit state departments from requiring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Training — similar to Florida’s “Stop WOKE” legislation — would be bad for Montana students and could lead to litigation, as it did in Florida, opponents said in a hearing.
Idaho drivers paying 15 cents more on average to fill up

Idaho drivers are feeling pain at the pump this week. According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.60, which is 15 cents more than a week ago and 18 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently...
Proposal looks to resurface part of US-89 north near Showdown Montana

NEIHART, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is looking at resurfacing US-89 north, south of Showdown Montana. The project would resurface about 25 miles of US-89 through Neihart and Monarch. Work would begin just north of Showdown Montana at the Meagher/Cascade County line, approximately 8 miles south of Neihart,...
NEIHART, MT

