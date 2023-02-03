ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 37

Guest
2d ago

what happened in Memphis? It’s not the same story as what happened to Patrick stop trying to compare something that’s not the same.!

Reply(4)
7
Jay
3d ago

Justice will be served!! 💯💯💯💯 This is an abuse of authority/badge. Traffic stops shouldn’t mean loosing your life over. Actions need to be taken depending on the situation. 💯💯💯💯

Reply(10)
8
 

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

MSP: Man jailed after Kentwood pursuit, crash

KENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - Authorities say a person is jailed after leading officers on a pursuit near Kentwood over the weekend. It started early Saturday after state police failed to stop a vehicle for speeding on Eastern Avenue near Alexander Street. Kent County Sheriff's deputies also failed to stop the same vehicle later in the morning.
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
