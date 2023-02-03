Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
what happened in Memphis? It’s not the same story as what happened to Patrick stop trying to compare something that’s not the same.!
Jay
3d ago
Justice will be served!! 💯💯💯💯 This is an abuse of authority/badge. Traffic stops shouldn’t mean loosing your life over. Actions need to be taken depending on the situation. 💯💯💯💯
Deputies probe connection between 6 break-ins in 2 counties
Four people were arrested in connection with a break-in at a smoke shop in Coopersville Monday morning.
Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
Suspect arraigned in shootout at East Kentwood High School
One of the suspects arrested in connection a shootout outside East Kentwood High School last year was formally charged Monday.
4 teens arrested in connection to Kent County break-ins
The vehicles were followed to a home where an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old from Coopersville were arrested.
Man charged in shooting death of Grand Rapids mother of two
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been charged in the December shooting death of a 23-year-old mother of two in Grand Rapids. The 29-year-old will face charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon, police said. MLive is...
4 teens arrested, believed to be connected to string of burglaries in Kent Co.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Four teenagers were arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 and are believed to be involved with multiple break-ins across Kent County. Police say the suspects were seen with two vehicles that were stolen out of Grandville. The suspects were arrested after stopping at a home in Grand Rapids.
Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman
Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.
Second arrest made in Gaines Twp. shooting
A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township.
'Everything was taken from me,' WMU student tells suspect at home invasion sentencing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University student who was the victim of a 2021 armed robbery and alleged rape in her own apartment said the incident has traumatized and changed her forever. "Everything was taken from me that night. I'm talking about my sense of my security," the...
Former Grand Rapids police officer asks judge to dismiss $100M lawsuit in Patrick Lyoya’s fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr has asked that a federal lawsuit in the April killing of Black motorist Patrick Lyoya be dismissed. The city also defended the officer who was fired.
2 arrested following shooting in Wyoming
Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after a Sunday evening shooting in Wyoming.
Marijuana shops among businesses targeted in rash of business break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend investigated five business burglaries, including marijuana dispensaries, as a rash of break-ins continue in West Michigan. The burglaries happened at 4919 Town Center Drive SE in Cascade Township, where vape pens were stolen; 5450 Northland Drive NE in Plainfield...
MSP: Man jailed after Kentwood pursuit, crash
KENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - Authorities say a person is jailed after leading officers on a pursuit near Kentwood over the weekend. It started early Saturday after state police failed to stop a vehicle for speeding on Eastern Avenue near Alexander Street. Kent County Sheriff's deputies also failed to stop the same vehicle later in the morning.
Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
Four arrested after stealing $5,000 in cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Leroy Township arrest: Police say man dragged ex-girlfriend by hair, shoots at two people. Deputies were called to Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall...
Man sentenced to prison for Planned Parenthood arson
KALAMAZOO, MI – Joshua Brereton walked into the federal courtroom, waving and smiling at family members. After he turned around in his chair to keep looking at loved ones, a toddler was heard saying, “Dad.”. Brereton, 26, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty...
3 arrested after larcenies from cars at Amazon
Deputies chased and arrested three suspects accused of stealing from parked cars at the Amazon Fulfillment Center south of Grand Rapids Sunday night.
Substantial hiring bonuses being offered by Kalamazoo-area police
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple police agencies in Kalamazoo County are paying five-figure bonuses to recruit police officers. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is now offering a $15,000 bonus for police or firefighters transferring into the department who have experience. Meanwhile, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is offering...
Second suspect arrested after man shot multiple times in Gaines Township
A second suspect has been arrested after a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times last month in Kent County.
MSP: 1 arrested after chase near Kentwood
One person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.
