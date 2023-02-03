Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO