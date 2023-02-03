Read full article on original website
WVU women continue road swing at Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game road swing in the Sooner State with a matchup at Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tipoff against the Cowgirls is set for 7:30 p.m., inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Tuesday’s contest marks the...
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.
WVU Relay Team takes weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update
After setting a program record for the distance medley relay, sophomore Cassandra Williamson, senior Tessa Constantine, redshirt senior Mikaela Lucki and sophomore Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team have been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week, presented by University Apartments. The team competed at...
West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead
As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
Howe, Childers come up big to earn Athlete of Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A busy week of basketball combined with the regional swimming championships to produce plenty of standout performances from Harrison County high school athletes last week. Two Robert C. Byrd seniors were the best of the bunch and earned the latest Exponent Telegram/Truist Athlete of the Week honors.
Who is Erik Stevenson?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Who is Erik Stevenson, this sudden superstar upon whom West Virginia's basketball season now seems to rest?. It is a simple question, with no simple answer.
Chocolate Wine & Shine coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival is returning to Mylan Park for its third year on Saturday. The event is an opportunity to showcase the best West Virginia has to offer, said Jamie Summerlin, whose company Guidon Creative puts on the festival.
Alston W. “Al” Tucker
Alston W. “Al” Tucker, 85, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home. He was born in Grafton on June 24, 1937.
Fairmont State, West Virginia, art professor Joel Dugan named WVAEA Higher Ed Art Educator of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Art Educators Association awarded its Higher Education Art Educator of the Year award to Fairmont State University Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan, who said that he believes the importance of connecting communities through art cannot be overstated.
Kermit H. Dillon
Kermit H. Dillon, age 97, of Knottsville Community Grafton, WV, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was born on February 1, 1926, in Barbour County, WV. He was the son to the late Edwin Neal Dillon and Straudie Elsie Knotts.
Anthony J. 'Tony' Colombo, Jr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Anthony J. “Tony” Colombo, Jr., 63, of Clarksburg, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Alleghany Heath Network Hospital in Grove City, PA. He was born on October 30, 1959, in Clarksburg, WV, son of the late Anthony J Colombo Sr...
Alda Mae 'Betsy' Byrd
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Alda Mae “Betsy” Byrd, 86, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday morning, February 5, 2023, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Morgantown on June 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Benjamin Frank and...
Kathleen Myriel Casto
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathleen Myriel Casto, 97, of Buckhannon, departed this life to be reunited with her loves in Heaven on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born on June 5, 1925, in Point Marion, PA, the only child of...
Morgantown (West Virginia) Police respond to video of arrest on social media
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department has issued a statement responding to a video of an arrest on High Street that involved physical force last week. A press release from the department said it has become aware of "a disconcerting video clip circulating on social media,...
West Virginia DOH: One lane of I-79 bridge in Mon County closed for a week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The southbound slow lane of Interstate 79 will be closed at milepost 145.4, Toms Run Bridge, 24 hours per day through next Monday for emergency pothole repairs, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their...
Marion grand jurors return more than 20 indictments Monday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Fairmont handed down more than 20 indictments Monday, according to the office of Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey L. Freeman. An indictment is merely an allegation, and those indicted are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Cecilia Bridget Davish
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Cecilia Bridget Davish, 82, passed away in Baltimore, MD, on January 30, 2023. She was born on September 21, 1940, in Clarksburg, daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Sotak Kniska.
Larry Eugene Huff
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Eugene Huff, 71, of Catalpa Heights, Stonewood, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence with family by his side. He was born December 5, 1951, in Clarksburg, son of the late James Enoch and Katheryn Belle Morrison Huff. Larry attended...
Colleen Moran
BRUCETON MILLS — Colleen Mae “Granny” Moran, 96, of Bruceton Mills, stepped on a bus for her final trip to meet the Lord whom she loved, as He held out His hand Feb. 4, 2023, and said, “Come to Me.”. The daughter of the late Rev....
Workforce Housing Group revives 2008 study
GARRETT COUNTY -- Kassy Cosner, vice president of the Garrett Workforce Housing Alliance (GWHA), has been reading reams of dry, plodding reports packed with statistics and graphs about the real estate market to help the recently formed group plan its strategy. Things picked up for Cosner when Garrett County’s Economic...
