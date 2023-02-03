Read full article on original website
Related
Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Have Date Night at Pre-Grammys Party
Watch: Shania Twain ADMIRES Fellow Female Artists: Cher, Madonna & More. Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards have got each other on date night, babe. Cher, 76, and Alexander, 36, stepped out together for a party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3 ahead of the 2023 Grammys. The pair were seen smiling while walking hand-in-hand outside Matsuhisa.
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Harry Styles’ Harlequin 2023 Grammys Look Will Have You Late Night Talking
If you're feelin' down we just wanna make you happier with Harry Styles' latest show-stopping outfit. The "Fine Line" star made a golden appearance at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, which he attended as both a performer and nominee with six nods to his name. For music's...
Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys
Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Baby No. 2
You know something, Jon Snow. You know that a baby is on the way!. Game of Thrones' Kit Harington has announced that he and wife Rose Leslie are adding to their pack—which is gonna come as quite the surprise for their 2-year-old son. "He's about to get the shock...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
2023 Grammys: Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Have Us Actin' Up
We simply can't stay hush hush about this red carpet arrival. Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet in style. In honor of the Feb. 5 event, hosted by...
We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone's Thoughts on a Clueless Sequel
Alicia Silverstone botching the role of Cher Horowitz? As if. And, yet, the actress was filled with trepidation the first time she considered revisiting her iconic Clueless role. Launching her TikTok page in 2021 with a reenacted scene from the beloved 1995 flick, "I felt very shy about it," the 44-year-old admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I know that's what everybody wants and it makes me really uncomfortable because it's scary! Like, what if I don't do it well? I was a little girl when I was doing that. And now I'm a woman. So it feels silly."
These Celeb Couples Are in Perfect Harmony at the 2023 Grammys
And the Grammy for pitch perfect couple goes to… While the 2023 Grammys are known as a night to celebrate incredible talents in the music industry, it's also proved to be a celebration of romance...
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
Find Out Who The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Is Playing on Abbott Elementary
Watch: The Bear Cast Teases Insane Season 2 Potential Plotlines. Ayo Edebiri is getting out of the kitchen. The actress, who plays Sydney on FX's The Bear, has joined the second season of ABC's Abbott Elementary, E! News can confirm. Ayo will play Janine's (Quinta Brunson) often discussed, yet-to-be seen...
Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Her Current Relationship Status
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Touching Tribute to Tristan Thompson's Mother. Khloe Kardashian is single and not so ready to mingle. Fans trying to keep up with The Kardashians star received a few life updates from the woman herself, when she returned to Twitter Feb. 5. "I miss you guys," she wrote...
These Original Charmed Stars Are Reuniting for '90s Con
The power of three compels them. It's been over 16 years since Charmed went off the air, but some of the original stars of the late-1990s supernatural drama are officially reuniting at this year's...
Lance Bass Shares Thoughts on Fatherhood at Twins Alexander and Violet's Red Carpet Debut
Who just won the red carpet? It's gonna be Lance Bass' kids!. On Feb. 4, the singer and husband Michael Turchin attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Gold Meets Golden in Beverly Hills. They brought along two guests to make a most adorable—and accidental—red carpet debut: Their twins Alexander James and Violet Betty, 15 months, who also stole the show during the family's interview with E! News.
Grammys 2023 Behind-the-Scenes Moments You’ll Want to Play on Repeat
The 2023 Grammy Awards were full of high notes. Trevor Noah hosted the event live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 and didn't miss a beat. As for the awards, Harry Styles' Harry's...
Queen Latifah Shares Heartfelt Advice to Younger Female Artists Being Pitted Against Each Other
Queen Latifah is all about that U.N.I.T.Y. At the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the seven-time nominee shared a few heartfelt words for younger artists in the music industry, especially when it comes to younger women being pitted against each other as their respective careers continue to grow. (See every star hit the red carpet here).
Selena Gomez's BFF Raquelle Stevens Finally Responds to Documentary Backlash
Watch: Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands Shake On TikTok. Selena Gomez's close friend Raquelle Stevens wants to tell you something you don't know. Three months after the release of the singer's My Mind & Me documentary—which featured footage of Selena's friendship with the Sunshine Mind author—Raquelle is finally responding to critics.
Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammys Beauty Look Featured Only Drugstore Products Under $20
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Leading With Her "Heart First" at Grammys. Kelsea Ballerini hit all the right (style) notes at the 2023 Grammys. For music's biggest night on Feb. 5, the country singer shined bright in a vibrant yellow gown by Prabal Gurung that featured extreme cutouts, sparkly beaded adornments and a thigh-high slit. (Revisit all of the fab fashion moments here).
E! News
233K+
Followers
61K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0