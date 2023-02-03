ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aneka Duncan

A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed

We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys

Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics

Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone's Thoughts on a Clueless Sequel

Alicia Silverstone botching the role of Cher Horowitz? As if. And, yet, the actress was filled with trepidation the first time she considered revisiting her iconic Clueless role. Launching her TikTok page in 2021 with a reenacted scene from the beloved 1995 flick, "I felt very shy about it," the 44-year-old admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I know that's what everybody wants and it makes me really uncomfortable because it's scary! Like, what if I don't do it well? I was a little girl when I was doing that. And now I'm a woman. So it feels silly."
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win

Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
Find Out Who The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Is Playing on Abbott Elementary

Watch: The Bear Cast Teases Insane Season 2 Potential Plotlines. Ayo Edebiri is getting out of the kitchen. The actress, who plays Sydney on FX's The Bear, has joined the second season of ABC's Abbott Elementary, E! News can confirm. Ayo will play Janine's (Quinta Brunson) often discussed, yet-to-be seen...
Lance Bass Shares Thoughts on Fatherhood at Twins Alexander and Violet's Red Carpet Debut

Who just won the red carpet? It's gonna be Lance Bass' kids!. On Feb. 4, the singer and husband Michael Turchin attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Gold Meets Golden in Beverly Hills. They brought along two guests to make a most adorable—and accidental—red carpet debut: Their twins Alexander James and Violet Betty, 15 months, who also stole the show during the family's interview with E! News.
Selena Gomez's BFF Raquelle Stevens Finally Responds to Documentary Backlash

Watch: Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands Shake On TikTok. Selena Gomez's close friend Raquelle Stevens wants to tell you something you don't know. Three months after the release of the singer's My Mind & Me documentary—which featured footage of Selena's friendship with the Sunshine Mind author—Raquelle is finally responding to critics.
Kelsea Ballerini's 2023 Grammys Beauty Look Featured Only Drugstore Products Under $20

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Talks Leading With Her "Heart First" at Grammys. Kelsea Ballerini hit all the right (style) notes at the 2023 Grammys. For music's biggest night on Feb. 5, the country singer shined bright in a vibrant yellow gown by Prabal Gurung that featured extreme cutouts, sparkly beaded adornments and a thigh-high slit. (Revisit all of the fab fashion moments here).
