Bills' Stefon Diggs raises eyebrows for kneeling right behind cheerleaders before catch attempt
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a bizarre way of trying to win the best catch competition at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.
Tom Brady reveals he will kick off NFL broadcast career in 2024
Following his retirement from football, Tom Brady told Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" Monday that he will begin his NFL broadcasting career in the fall of 2024.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX (AP) — A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway. About an hour later,...
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Black pastor excoriates White people in the wake of Tyre Nichols death: They 'gonna bring you down!'
Black pastors in Texas and North Carolina delivered racially-charged sermons about racism and social justice after the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.
Greg Gutfeld: The only way you can teach Democrats a lesson is to give it back to them
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld breaks down how to get Democrats to "stop making big deals out of stupid things" amid a vote to boot Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on "The Five."
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police
The New York City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder and arson for her alleged involvement in a deadly fire in the Bronx last week.
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
Texas Rep. Chip Roy slams Democrat judge who said it's racist to describe border crisis as an invasion
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas on Wednesday criticized an El Paso County judge for suggesting that wanting to secure the southern border was racist.
Aaron Rodgers has message for former teammate Davante Adams as the receiver tries to recruit him to Raiders
If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to reunite with star receiver Davante Adams, he's going to need some help from the current Las Vegas Raider.
Democrats warn of election consequences for Biden after DNC votes to alter presidential nominating calendar
Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the DNC after it voted Saturday to make drastic changes to its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle.
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
Schumer breaks silence on Chinese spy balloon, praises Biden admin for shooting it down
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., broke his silence Saturday about the Chinese spy balloon to offer praise for the Biden administration for shooting it down.
Kentucky mom says Bryan Kohberger is her 'divine masculine' and claims she sent him letters and dolled up pics
A Kentucky woman, who goes by the name Brittney J. Hislope on Facebook, wrote about her "love" for Bryan Kohberger, who's accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
St. Louis mom lays down law with son, turns him into cops for carjacking pastor
A mom turned her 13-year-old son into police after he allegedly carried out a carjacking against a St. Louis pastor. The pastor welcomed the teen to his church.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
