ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Prison ordered for Clinton man who robbed, murdered man walking down Ogden street

By Kaitlyn Bancroft
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4jDB_0kbkJRgC00
Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, was sentenced Thursday to at least 20 years and up to life in prison for robbing and killing a man he didn’t know who was walking down a street. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Clinton Burrows could talk to anyone. He was never malicious or aggressive. And at the time of his death, he had been living with his mother so he could help care for her.

Burrows' sister, Becky Kroger, shared these and other details in a 2nd District courtroom Thursday. Burrows, 59, was shot and killed in June during a robbery that occurred as he walked down Patterson Street in Ogden.

"No one deserves to be robbed or murdered. That's what mothers' worst nightmares are made of," she said.

Kroger's comments came during the sentencing hearing for Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, of Clinton, who pleaded guilty to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

Judge Reuben Renstrom sentenced Sanches to a term of 15 years to life in prison on the murder charge, and to a term of five years to life on the robbery charge. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

The judge also noted a teardrop tattoo on Sanches' face. Prosecutors said Sanches didn't have it when he was first booked into jail, and in prison culture, such a tattoo is often a symbol that the wearer killed someone.

"It's not a badge of honor. It should be a badge of shame," Renstrom said. "You did this. You took a human life."

Prosecutors emphasized that Sanches robbed three other people the same night he shot Burrows, and noted that the bullet in Sanches' gun was designed to shred through the victim. The medical examiner handling Burrows' body had never seen ammunition of that type before, prosecutor Jamie Swink said.

Renstrom said therapy and other resources will be available to Sanches in prison, and he hopes someday there will be healing for the victim's family and "some sort of redemption" for Sanches.

"You have the ability to rehabilitate yourself," the judge said.

Sanches spoke briefly during the proceedings, saying he apologizes to Burrows' family, his own family and to anyone else affected by "this horrible mistake. I shot Clint and I'm sorry about it."

Burrows was found dead with two gunshot wounds in the roadway of 100 Patterson Street in Ogden on June 12, 2022.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and learned that Sanches had been at a gathering in a house close to the shooting. They also found that the victim's phone had been taken, and its location history showed it had traveled to Davis County after the killing.

Police received a tip that Sanches was the shooter on July 7. When Sanches was taken into custody, he told police that he and another person saw Burrows walking down the road and decided to rob him. Sanches admitted that he shot the victim and took the man's phone, which Sanches said he later destroyed, according to the charges.

Sanches told police that Burrows fought back during the robbery and was shot during the subsequent struggle.

He also identified the other person involved in the shooting as Ogden resident Eric Aparicio, 20, according to court records. Sanches said Aparicio "was present for the robbery and had knowledge of the intent to rob the victim," a police affidavit states.

Aparicio has been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
MAGNA, UT
ksl.com

2 arrests made in Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night in Salt Lake City's Glendale neighborhood. Guthrie Uland Serawop, 35, was shot about 6:45 p.m. at the Riverview Townhomes, 1665 S. Riverside Drive (1140 West). He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake police on Thursday announced that Serawop had died from his injuries.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Taylorsville alleged trafficker arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover FBI agent

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and charged on a criminal complaint Tuesday after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent. Representatives of the Department of Justice said that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah filed the complaint Jan. 31, charging Flavio Cesar Mazariegos Covarrubias with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute after he was found to be a lead subject in a drug trafficking case that was being investigated by the FBI's Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Suspected crack house in Holladay busted

HOLLADAY — In what seemed like a throwback case for investigators, Unified police busted a suspected crack house on Thursday, arresting three people in the process. Unified police served a search warrant on a home at 4825 S. Brooks Way (1500 East) on Thursday morning. The warrant was the culmination of an ongoing investigation prompted, in part, by neighbors, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.
HOLLADAY, UT
ABC 4

Teen accused of killing man in bad Taylorsville drug deal

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A teen has been taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an incident that resulted in two men being found dead with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car on Monday night. Rafael Antonio Torres, 19, was reportedly arrested by detectives and booked into the...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy